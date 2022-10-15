Read full article on original website
Related
The 11 Best 21+ Halloween Parties at Bars in the Yakima Valley
Halloween in the Yakima Valley this year is gonna be LIT!. What’s up, what’s up! Halloween is right around the corner, can you believe it? Do you have your Halloween costume picked out yet? Are you planning on going to any fun Halloween parties at bars in Yakima?
The Top 5 Places for Takeout in the Yakima Valley
Since the pandemic it seems more and more people would rather eat at home than have a night out, honestly, we don't blame you. Sure we all still enjoy a night out, but nothing really beats taking an amazing meal home with you for everyone to enjoy. So why not...
Seize Delicious Dining Deal in Yakima at Legendary Sports Center
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy tasty food and beverages at The Sports Center in Downtown Yakima!. Dining Deals for Friday, October 21st, at The Sports Center in Downtown Yakima. This Friday, the Sports Center offers delicious, freshly made...
Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima
Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
KEPR
Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities
Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
The Best Theaters to See the New Black Adam in the Yakima Valley
It's no secret we're huge moviegoers, especially with the amazing theaters in the Yakima Valley. Now Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson has a new movie as he becomes DC comics' next big villain Black Adam! This movie promises to be action-packed and loaded with edge-of-seat storytelling. Of course, you'll wanna see...
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser City Hall removes Halloween display of Karen's Garden
PROSSER, Wash. — Historic Downtown Prosser announced a decorating contest, encouraging the community to design a display for Halloween. Prosser City Hall decorated its display to feature “Karen’s Garden,” dressing up a scarecrow as a ‘Karen,’ with a shirt reading “Can I speak to the manager?”
City of Prosser removes “Karen” Halloween display after community backlash
PROSSER, Wash. – The City of Prosser has removed its Halloween display after it received complaints from members of the community. The city put the display together and entered it into the Historic Downtown Prosser decorating contest. The display showed what can be described as a scarecrow placed in the flowers out in front of City Hall with a sign...
Doing These 9 Things In Yakima Valley Definitely Makes You a Jerk
We all lose our temper from time to time but some people living in the Yakima Valley seem to live with their "Jerk Mode" activated all the time! Rude behavior is displayed constantly, whether we are driving on the road, shopping in a store, or even sitting at home commenting on the post section of a website!
FOX 11 and 41
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open
TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
There’s a Hop-Infused Tea that Nobody Outside Leavenworth Knows About… Until Now
Yakima's Fresh Hop Ale Festival was one for the record books. Such a great event and gathering of so many cool people, great food, fantastic music and, of course, great, local beers. Of course they had non-beer options including wine but one company that caught my eye was one a non-alcoholic Oolong Hop Tea from Blewett Brewing.
What’s Being Built by Costco in Union Gap?
In the WTF Just Happened in Yakima? Facebook group, group member Annie Jones asked "Anyone know what they are building in front of McKinney’s Glass by Costco?" I have driven by Costco & McKinney many times, and honestly, never really paid attention. After I saw the question, I asked my wife. She being more observant, knew they were building something, but like Annie, didn't exactly know what. So I went down the rabbit hole of the comments, to see what the people thought, or even knew.
You Won’t Believe Which High School in Yakima is Actually Haunted?
Rumors and stories have a way of inventing themselves inside a High School. Most of the time they're about the current students attending high school or a teacher that's been there for some time. It's easy to start a rumor or make up a story that everyone will adapt and make their own.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Family's honesty in returning wallet is refreshing
To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
Yakima’s Children’s Village Celebrating 25 Years of Helping Kids
Yakima's Childrens' Village recently celebrated 25-years helping kids with special health care needs in the Yakima Valley. As a way to celebrate the Memorial Foundation has kicked off a new Children’s Health and Medical Programs (CHAMPS) capital campaign to improve children’s health programs throughout the valley. The campaign...
What’s Your Favorite Vehicle Yakima? Shout-Out Your Favorite Lot
Having access to a vehicle is fantastic. If you're lucky to be a part of the crowd that cruises through town without the check engine light on, bully for you! Most of us have experienced some sort of car trouble and due to a recent incident, I've taken to the streets to get two questions answered.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite
An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
Who Taught You How to Cook and When? We Asked, You Answered
We asked and you answered, Yakima Valley: Who taught you how to cook?. The question came up when it started to sink in that the post-covid pandemic rise in groceries and restaurant meals is never going back down. It has become pretty expensive to eat out anymore, let alone go shopping for a few ingredients to make dinner!
Yakima Herald Republic
School leaders, state superintendent meet in Yakima to discuss modified calendars
Dozens of school officials from around Washington gathered in Yakima to discuss the merits and challenges of modified calendars on Wednesday and Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center. In a keynote speech Thursday morning, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal discussed how the traditional school calendar can fall...
Chronicle
Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0