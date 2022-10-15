ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

107.3 KFFM

The Top 5 Places for Takeout in the Yakima Valley

Since the pandemic it seems more and more people would rather eat at home than have a night out, honestly, we don't blame you. Sure we all still enjoy a night out, but nothing really beats taking an amazing meal home with you for everyone to enjoy. So why not...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima

Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities

Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Prosser City Hall removes Halloween display of Karen's Garden

PROSSER, Wash. — Historic Downtown Prosser announced a decorating contest, encouraging the community to design a display for Halloween. Prosser City Hall decorated its display to feature “Karen’s Garden,” dressing up a scarecrow as a ‘Karen,’ with a shirt reading “Can I speak to the manager?”
PROSSER, WA
94.5 KATS

What’s Being Built by Costco in Union Gap?

In the WTF Just Happened in Yakima? Facebook group, group member Annie Jones asked "Anyone know what they are building in front of McKinney’s Glass by Costco?" I have driven by Costco & McKinney many times, and honestly, never really paid attention. After I saw the question, I asked my wife. She being more observant, knew they were building something, but like Annie, didn't exactly know what. So I went down the rabbit hole of the comments, to see what the people thought, or even knew.
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Family's honesty in returning wallet is refreshing

To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite

An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
PASCO, WA
92.9 The Bull

Who Taught You How to Cook and When? We Asked, You Answered

We asked and you answered, Yakima Valley: Who taught you how to cook?. The question came up when it started to sink in that the post-covid pandemic rise in groceries and restaurant meals is never going back down. It has become pretty expensive to eat out anymore, let alone go shopping for a few ingredients to make dinner!
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

School leaders, state superintendent meet in Yakima to discuss modified calendars

Dozens of school officials from around Washington gathered in Yakima to discuss the merits and challenges of modified calendars on Wednesday and Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center. In a keynote speech Thursday morning, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal discussed how the traditional school calendar can fall...
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy

Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

