LOS ANGELES – The UCLA swimming & diving program announced on Tuesday that Karissa Kruszewski has been promoted to Associate Head Coach. Kruszewski, who joined the program ahead of the 2019-20 season as part of head coach Jordan Wolfrum's inaugural coaching staff, has helped the Bruins to three consecutive top-four finishes at the Pac-12 Championships, including a third-place result in 2021 that represented the program's best at the league meet since 2006.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO