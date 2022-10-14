ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uclabruins.com

UCLA to Host California on Thursday

UCLA (7-4-1, 2-2-1) vs. California (3-5-4, 1-3-1) Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 20 - 7:30 p.m. (PT) Location: Los Angeles, Calif. (Wallis Annenberg Stadium) UCLA CONCLUDES HOME SCHEDULE AGAINST CAL, STANFORD. UCLA (7-4-1, 2-2-1 Pac-12) puts a bow on its regular season home schedule this week, hosting conference rivals California (Thursday, 7:30...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

Football Visits Oregon Saturday for Top-10 Clash

TV Talent: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline) Radio (UCLA Sports Network from IMG College): AM 570. Radio Talent: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline) SiriusXM: Ch. 138/Ch. 202. SXM App: Ch. 965. THE MATCHUP. UCLA hits the road this week for a Saturday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

Karissa Kruszewski Promoted to Associate Head Coach

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA swimming & diving program announced on Tuesday that Karissa Kruszewski has been promoted to Associate Head Coach. Kruszewski, who joined the program ahead of the 2019-20 season as part of head coach Jordan Wolfrum's inaugural coaching staff, has helped the Bruins to three consecutive top-four finishes at the Pac-12 Championships, including a third-place result in 2021 that represented the program's best at the league meet since 2006.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy