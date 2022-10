CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Fighting Illini - 6-1 and ranked No. 18 in the latest AP top 25 and 20th in the Coaches Poll - are off to the program's best start since 1953, and members of the Illinois program are being recognized nationally as media outlets across the country have begun to release their midseason All-America teams.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO