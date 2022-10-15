Read full article on original website
Historic theatre in Fairborn gets an upgrade
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- A historic theatre in Fairborn is being restored. The city is replacing the Fairborn Theatre's gutter system and roof. $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money is being used for the project. Fairborn City Council approved this funding with the Fairborn Phoenix Foundation, a group that's...
Amazon Style store opens at Easton Town Center, second location in the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon just opened a new clothing store at Easton Town Center and it's only the second in the country. Amazon Style opened its doors for the first time Tuesday morning. So how does it work?. The store displays one of each item. All of the...
Waffle House eyes Dayton for new location
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Plans to open a popular restaurant in the Dayton area are moving forward. The project will provide another dining option, as well as new jobs. Construction of a Waffle House at Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton will begin in early November. It...
Area food pantries see increase in women and children after Gem City Market ends WIC
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Towards the end of September, Gem City Market stopped accepting WIC. WIC helps feed expecting and postpartum mothers, along with their children until the age of 5. Area food pantries are now stepping up to help this discarded population. The Dayton Food Banks says 1 in...
Omega Baptist Church hosts Meet the Candidates event for upcoming election
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday, October 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Omega Baptist Church in Dayton hosted a nonpartisan “Meet the Candidates” event. "This is an opportunity for us to come out and ask the candidates questions just to get the idea of where they stand politically so that we can get an idea of not only who, but what are the issues that they stand on, and how does it impact our community? This is just really an opportunity for us to be more active and engaged in the process of voting," said Reverend Carrlo Heard, Assistant Pastor at Omega Baptist Church.
Astronaut Story Musgrave to visit Wapakoneta on November 10
WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, November 10, at 7:00 p.m., the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will present a free public discussion with former NASA astronaut Story Musgrave in the auditorium of the Wapakoneta Middle School. The main accomplishment of Dr. Musgrave is that he is the only astronaut...
Toy drive looking for help breaking record for donations
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- You're invited to help break a record for amount of toy donations at the Driven To Make a Difference 10th Annual Toys For Tots Charity Event. The toy drive and charity event will take place Dec. 3 at Horsepower Farm in Middletown. Organizers say this annual event brings in tens of thousands of toy donations every year for the Marines Toys for Tots program.
Busch for dogs? Anheuser-Busch debuts new turkey 'Dog Brew'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Now you and your dog can both enjoy turkey time this holiday season. Anheuser-Busch is selling a special turkey "Dog Brew" this winter holiday season. There isn't any alcohol or hops in the cans (that would be toxic for dogs). Among Dog Brew's listed ingredients...
Pickleball gaining fans in Miami Valley
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- The sport of pickleball formally began in the 1960s in Bainbridge Island, Washington, but the sport's popularity has increased significantly in recent years. That popularity has been present in the Miami Valley for a decade, as multiple locations are holding open-court sessions for both longtime players...
Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Lolli honored by statewide organization
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A statewide organization is honoring Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli. The Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) has named Lolli the 2023 Ohio Superintendent of the Year. She is expected to be honored at the BASA Fall Conference in October of 2023. “I am...
US surgeon general visits Columbus to advocate for mental health in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. surgeon general visited Columbus Tuesday to join Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves campaign amid growing concerns about mental health in children. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Dr. Ariana Hoet to discuss child mental health. 1...
Beavercreek asking residents to approve levies for the police department and roads
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Beavercreek is asking its residents to vote yes on not one, but two levies, this election season. “I have a mixed record, sometimes I vote for them sometimes I don’t,” said R.J. McKay. One is a 2.15 mills Street Levy. Another...
SICSA's Guardian Angel fund saves puppy with life-threatening illness
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 5-month-old puppy diagnosed with the deadly parvovirus is on the mend, thanks to a "Guardian Angel Fund" at SICSA. SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center CEO and President Nora Vondrell said the puppy came to them and appeared healthy with a "bubbly personality." “But...
First flurries of the season? When we could see them
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Freeze Warnings and Watches in effect across the Miami Valley! Cold air slides in to kick off the week. We are waking up to the upper 30s with highs only in the mid 40s today. We could see our first flurries of the season after sunset...
Flakes flying! When we could see more flurries
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Cold air has settled into the Miami Valley and even some snowflakes will be possible over the next 24 hours!. A few more flurries are possible today. Expect temps in the mid 30s this morning but wind chills to sit in the 20s. It will be windy all day long again with highs only in the mid 40s.
Pilot and another person onboard killed when plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:15 p.m., 10/18/22. Investigators have released the names of two people killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Dayton Police officer receives national honor
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton Police officer shot in the line of duty has received a national honor. Officer Thadeu Holloway was named Police Officer of the Year by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) during its annual conference and exposition in Dallas, Texas. The IACP/Axon Police...
Police asking for help in locating missing Miami Township girl
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl from Miami Township. 14 -year-old Melena Young was last seen at her residence on Sunday, and left without telling her mother, according to Sgt. Paul Nienhaus with Miami Township Police Department. Young has no medical concerns, but all known friends have been contacted and her whereabouts are still unknown.
Warren County prosecutor clears officer of killing River City Correctional escapee
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The fatal shooting of a River City Correctional escapee by a Warren County law enforcement officer has been cleared by the prosecutor. Thomas Cromwell escaped from the correctional facility on July 9. He was serving time for violating parole after his conviction in a 2015 shooting.
House fire safety tips as temperatures continue to drop
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments say every year, the risk of house fires rises as temperatures continue to drop. But, they say the majority of house fires are preventable if people just take the proper safety precautions. “It's just a lot of times people think it couldn't happen...
