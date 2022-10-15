DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday, October 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Omega Baptist Church in Dayton hosted a nonpartisan “Meet the Candidates” event. "This is an opportunity for us to come out and ask the candidates questions just to get the idea of where they stand politically so that we can get an idea of not only who, but what are the issues that they stand on, and how does it impact our community? This is just really an opportunity for us to be more active and engaged in the process of voting," said Reverend Carrlo Heard, Assistant Pastor at Omega Baptist Church.

