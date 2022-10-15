Read full article on original website
Halloween traditions: Dayton Ghost 'n Goblin 5k held at Nutter Center
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Ghost 'n Goblin 5k, which has been a Halloween tradition for the past 37 years, was held at the Wright State Nutter Center on Tuesday, October 18. The Ohio River Road Runners Club's purpose was carried out via the Dayton Ghost 'n Goblin 5k,...
Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Lolli honored by statewide organization
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A statewide organization is honoring Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli. The Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) has named Lolli the 2023 Ohio Superintendent of the Year. She is expected to be honored at the BASA Fall Conference in October of 2023. “I am...
House fire safety tips as temperatures continue to drop
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments say every year, the risk of house fires rises as temperatures continue to drop. But, they say the majority of house fires are preventable if people just take the proper safety precautions. “It's just a lot of times people think it couldn't happen...
Beavercreek asking residents to approve levies for the police department and roads
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Beavercreek is asking its residents to vote yes on not one, but two levies, this election season. “I have a mixed record, sometimes I vote for them sometimes I don’t,” said R.J. McKay. One is a 2.15 mills Street Levy. Another...
Dayton Police officer receives national honor
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton Police officer shot in the line of duty has received a national honor. Officer Thadeu Holloway was named Police Officer of the Year by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) during its annual conference and exposition in Dallas, Texas. The IACP/Axon Police...
Historic theatre in Fairborn gets an upgrade
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- A historic theatre in Fairborn is being restored. The city is replacing the Fairborn Theatre's gutter system and roof. $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money is being used for the project. Fairborn City Council approved this funding with the Fairborn Phoenix Foundation, a group that's...
UPDATE: No transports to the hospital after fire on Berwin Ave.
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of an active fire on Berwin Ave. in Kettering. Kettering Fire Dispatch says crews are fighting an active fire on a residential structure. There is no word on transports to hospitals at this time. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as...
Springfield woman identified after two vehicle fatal crash in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died and three were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on U.S. 40 at Upper Valley Pike in Springfield Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation shows that a...
Pilot injured after ultra-light plane crashes in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an ultra-light plane crash on Sunday. The crash happened on the 600 block of Preble County Line Road between West Alexandria and New Lebanon at about 9:35 a.m., according to Preble County Township Police Chief Tim Littleton. The plane...
US surgeon general visits Columbus to advocate for mental health in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. surgeon general visited Columbus Tuesday to join Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves campaign amid growing concerns about mental health in children. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Dr. Ariana Hoet to discuss child mental health. 1...
Warren County prosecutor clears officer of killing River City Correctional escapee
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The fatal shooting of a River City Correctional escapee by a Warren County law enforcement officer has been cleared by the prosecutor. Thomas Cromwell escaped from the correctional facility on July 9. He was serving time for violating parole after his conviction in a 2015 shooting.
Omega Baptist Church hosts Meet the Candidates event for upcoming election
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday, October 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Omega Baptist Church in Dayton hosted a nonpartisan “Meet the Candidates” event. "This is an opportunity for us to come out and ask the candidates questions just to get the idea of where they stand politically so that we can get an idea of not only who, but what are the issues that they stand on, and how does it impact our community? This is just really an opportunity for us to be more active and engaged in the process of voting," said Reverend Carrlo Heard, Assistant Pastor at Omega Baptist Church.
44th Highway Hikers Toy Run providing Christmas gifts for nearly 2,000 children
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 44th Highway Hikers Toy Run took place on Sunday, October 16, with nearly 4,000 motorcycles, some from many states over. "We've done this Toy Run for 44 consecutive years, for the children of Clark County. As you can see, about 4,000 plus of my closest friends showed up on motorcycles today so kids in Clark County can have Christmas," said Barren Seelig, Highway Hiker in attendance.
Waffle House eyes Dayton for new location
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Plans to open a popular restaurant in the Dayton area are moving forward. The project will provide another dining option, as well as new jobs. Construction of a Waffle House at Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton will begin in early November. It...
Area food pantries see increase in women and children after Gem City Market ends WIC
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Towards the end of September, Gem City Market stopped accepting WIC. WIC helps feed expecting and postpartum mothers, along with their children until the age of 5. Area food pantries are now stepping up to help this discarded population. The Dayton Food Banks says 1 in...
3 detained after police execute search warrant in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police executed a search warrant at 926 Olive Road in Trotwood on Monday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says three people were detained, but information regarding what crews were searching for is unavailable at this time. Nine crews were sent to the address around 5 p.m. to...
Police asking for help in locating missing Miami Township girl
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl from Miami Township. 14 -year-old Melena Young was last seen at her residence on Sunday, and left without telling her mother, according to Sgt. Paul Nienhaus with Miami Township Police Department. Young has no medical concerns, but all known friends have been contacted and her whereabouts are still unknown.
Prominent developer renames Dayton building, plans to renovate all units
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The development company that’s been at the forefront of breathing life into the area has renamed a downtown property it’s renovating. Crawford Hoying added what was First Place Luxury Apartments, 330 W. First Street, to its portfolio and renamed it Stratford House.
Astronaut Story Musgrave to visit Wapakoneta on November 10
WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, November 10, at 7:00 p.m., the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will present a free public discussion with former NASA astronaut Story Musgrave in the auditorium of the Wapakoneta Middle School. The main accomplishment of Dr. Musgrave is that he is the only astronaut...
SICSA's Guardian Angel fund saves puppy with life-threatening illness
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 5-month-old puppy diagnosed with the deadly parvovirus is on the mend, thanks to a "Guardian Angel Fund" at SICSA. SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center CEO and President Nora Vondrell said the puppy came to them and appeared healthy with a "bubbly personality." “But...
