A man screamed for help as he was being attacked on the street by a stranger, according to authorities who are now looking for the suspects involved. The NYPD says it happened in Queens. They say the 66-year-old victim was walking down a street when he was pushed to the ground from behind by an unknown assailant who started kicking and punching the man as he screamed for help. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO