insideedition.com
Man Screamed for Help as Suspect Assaulted Him and Took Bag Containing $17K: NYPD
A man screamed for help as he was being attacked on the street by a stranger, according to authorities who are now looking for the suspects involved. The NYPD says it happened in Queens. They say the 66-year-old victim was walking down a street when he was pushed to the ground from behind by an unknown assailant who started kicking and punching the man as he screamed for help. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
insideedition.com
Mother of LAPD Officer Who Died in Training Claims He Was Beaten to Death
The mother of a deceased Los Angeles police officer has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Los Angeles following the death of her son. Officer Houston Tipping, a 5-year veteran in the department, sustained injuries in a training exercise on May 26 earlier this year, according to a police inquiry report into the officer's death.
insideedition.com
Police Searching for Man Who Shot Virginia Restaurant Worker at Drive-Thru
Virginia police are looking for someone who they say shot a restaurant worker in a drive-thru. Chesterfield County Police have just released surveillance footage from July 31, 2022. The driver pays for their food and drink, but the situation quickly changes when police say the driver appeared to pick up a gun and fire through the car door and into the restaurant, before driving away. The shot injured a restaurant employee, who was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
insideedition.com
2 Suspects Sought After 3 Men Stabbed Outside 7-Eleven in Queens: NYPD
Witnesses were shocked to see a man get kicked and hit by a group of people outside a New York City 7-Eleven and now police are looking for two suspects. The NYPD says it happened in Queens. Investigators say two groups of people got into a dispute with some of them brandishing bats and knives. They say members of one group stabbed three men in the other groups. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
insideedition.com
Person of Interest in Killings of 4 Oklahoma Men Who Were Dismembered Has Been Arrested in Florida: Cops
A person of interest in the Oklahoma case of four men whose dismembered remains were found in a river has been arrested in Florida, authorities said. Joe Kennedy, the owner of a scrapyard that the victims had visited, was arrested Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores in a vehicle that had been reported stolen, announced Oklahoma's Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
insideedition.com
4 Missing Men Found Shot, Dismembered and Dumped in Oklahoma River: Cops
Four men who went missing in Oklahoma were found dead and partially dismembered in what is now a murder case. Chief Joe Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Department said Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were recovered from the Deep Fork River. All of them had suffered gunshot wounds and they were partially dismembered. Police say they want to question the owner of a salvage yard in connection with this case. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
insideedition.com
3 Thieves Take $500K in Jewelry During Early Morning Heist on Park Avenue: NYPD
An early morning burglary of a New York City jewelry store caused a lot of damage and netted these suspects $500,000 worth of merchandise. The NYPD says it happened at a business on Park Avenue around 3:30 in the morning. Three suspects allegedly used a sledgehammer to break through two glass doors to get into the store. Once inside the video shows they smashed several glass display cases around the store and removed the jewelry. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
insideedition.com
14-Year-Old in Stolen Mustang Jumps From Freeway Bridge After Running Out of Gas in Police Chase: Cops
A 14-year-old boy driving a high-priced Mustang stolen from an assembly plant jumped from a freeway overpass after running out of gas during a police chase, authorities said. The boy slipped out of the passenger side of a Mustang Shelby GT500 on an overpass on Interstate 75 outside Detroit and jumped 25 to 30 feet to the ground as armed police surrounded the stolen car, according to Brownstown Township police.
