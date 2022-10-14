Niagara University welcomed two representatives from the Knights of Columbus to campus in October. Peter Sonski, director of the Knights of Columbus Museum, and Brian Caulfield, vice postulator for the cause for canonization of Blessed Michael McGivney, traveled from the Knight’s New Haven, Conn., international headquarters to Monteagle Ridge to learn more about how the Vincentians may have inspired Father McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus. Father McGivney attended Our Lady of Angels Seminary from 1871-1872.

LEWISTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO