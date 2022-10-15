ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Mega 99.3

The Top 5 Places for Takeout in the Yakima Valley

Since the pandemic it seems more and more people would rather eat at home than have a night out, honestly, we don't blame you. Sure we all still enjoy a night out, but nothing really beats taking an amazing meal home with you for everyone to enjoy. So why not...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Seize Delicious Dining Deal in Yakima at Legendary Sports Center

Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy tasty food and beverages at The Sports Center in Downtown Yakima!. Dining Deals for Friday, October 21st, at The Sports Center in Downtown Yakima. This Friday, the Sports Center offers delicious, freshly made...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima

Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

The Best Theaters to See the New Black Adam in the Yakima Valley

It's no secret we're huge moviegoers, especially with the amazing theaters in the Yakima Valley. Now Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson has a new movie as he becomes DC comics' next big villain Black Adam! This movie promises to be action-packed and loaded with edge-of-seat storytelling. Of course, you'll wanna see...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Prosser City Hall removes Halloween display of Karen's Garden

PROSSER, Wash. — Historic Downtown Prosser announced a decorating contest, encouraging the community to design a display for Halloween. Prosser City Hall decorated its display to feature “Karen’s Garden,” dressing up a scarecrow as a ‘Karen,’ with a shirt reading “Can I speak to the manager?”
PROSSER, WA
94.5 KATS

What’s Being Built by Costco in Union Gap?

In the WTF Just Happened in Yakima? Facebook group, group member Annie Jones asked "Anyone know what they are building in front of McKinney’s Glass by Costco?" I have driven by Costco & McKinney many times, and honestly, never really paid attention. After I saw the question, I asked my wife. She being more observant, knew they were building something, but like Annie, didn't exactly know what. So I went down the rabbit hole of the comments, to see what the people thought, or even knew.
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Family's honesty in returning wallet is refreshing

To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima’s Children’s Village Celebrating 25 Years of Helping Kids

Yakima's Childrens' Village recently celebrated 25-years helping kids with special health care needs in the Yakima Valley. As a way to celebrate the Memorial Foundation has kicked off a new Children’s Health and Medical Programs (CHAMPS) capital campaign to improve children’s health programs throughout the valley. The campaign...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Who Taught You How to Cook and When? We Asked, You Answered

We asked and you answered, Yakima Valley: Who taught you how to cook?. The question came up when it started to sink in that the post-covid pandemic rise in groceries and restaurant meals is never going back down. It has become pretty expensive to eat out anymore, let alone go shopping for a few ingredients to make dinner!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Drivers Start Week With Drop in Gas Prices

After 2 weeks of rising prices Yakima gas prices are down 23.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.91 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 59.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.16 per gallon higher than a year ago. If you purchase diesel the national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and is selling for $5.06 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima K-9 Trex facing unknown medical issues

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department took to Facebook this morning to announce police dog, Trex is facing unknown medical issues. The department asks you to keep Trex in your thoughts as he goes through treatment next week. According to YPD, Trex has been experiencing significant medical problems...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima residents ask for more information about missing boy

Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read “Did you forget,” “We need answers” and “Justicia para Lucian.”...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Siren tests on Oct 20 will be heard in Benton and Franklin counties

RICHLAND, Wash. — Annual siren tests along the Columbia and Yakima rivers are scheduled for October 20 between 10 a.m. and noon, according to the press release from Energy Northwest. The tests are done by Energy Northwest in partnership with Benton and Franklin County Emergency Management and the Department of Energy.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Truck v semi with trailers collision blocks lane on I-82

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - One lane is blocked on Interstate 82 headed west around milepost 107 due to a collision, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. A truck collision with a semi with double trailers occurred about two miles west of Badger Road. Traffic is reportedly getting by....
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols

Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

