COLUMBUS, Ohio – After its best offensive game of the season on Thursday night, No. 20 Ohio State kept the scoring going on Sunday, dominating Illinois in a 6-1 victory. That keeps the Buckeyes unbeaten in their last seven matches and right in the thick of the Big Ten championship race. Ohio State is now 10-2-3 overall and 5-1-2 in Big Ten play.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO