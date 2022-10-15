Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenColumbus, OH
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: Trejo brings passion, professional experience to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sleepy Buckeyes can find mattress options at Sandman SleepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fischer’s Big Week Leads to B1G Player of the Week Honor
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State captain Kayla Fischer led the Buckeyes to a pair of blowout wins last week and has been named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Fischer scored four goals and had an assist in wins over...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mikesell Makes Ann Meyers-Drysdale Preseason Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association (WBCA) announced the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award on Tuesday with senior guard Taylor Mikesell being on the list. View the full list HERE. Named after the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 6 Ohio State Hosts Illinois and Iowa
Venue: Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio) Illinois (Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | BTN. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (11-5, 7-1 B1G) hosts Illinois (9-9, 4-4 B1G) and Iowa (7-12, 1-6 B1G) this week. Wednesday’s match against Illinois will be broadcast on BTN at 6 p.m. ET. Friday’s match against Iowa will be broadcast on B1G+ at 7 p.m. ET.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Jaques Earns WCHA Defender of the Week Nod
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second week in a row, Ohio State women’s hockey’s Sophie Jaques has garnered Defender of the Week honors by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). Jaques tallied six points in Ohio State’s series sweep of Bemidji State last weekend and helped the Buckeyes hold the Beavers to just 24 shots on goal.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 2 Ohio State Set to Host Iowa in Big Noon Matchup
Ohio State fans are asked to wear scarlet and “Scarlet the ’Shoe” for this game that will be broadcast nationally by FOX Sports. The network’s pregame tailgate show, Big Noon Kickoff, will be on campus and set up adjacent to the Ohio Stadium SE Tower and next to the RPAC.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Drop Hard-Fought OT Decision to Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team nearly pulled off its second top-five ranked upset of the weekend, but No. 3 Northwestern scored early in overtime to earn a 2-1 victory on Sunday at Buckeye Varsity Field. The Buckeyes are 8-6 on the season and 2-4 in Big Ten play while Northwestern is 12-3 overall, 3-3 in conference play.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Tops Navy in Second Match of the Season
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State pistol team fired a 6,604 and topped Navy this weekend in Columbus while improving to 2-0 on the season. The Buckeyes had individual winners in the air pistol (Jackson Leverett – 569), sport pistol (Maria Tsarik – 577) and standard pistol (Tsarik – 559). Tsairk also had the aggregate high score with a mark of 1683.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fischer’s Big Day Powers Buckeyes Past Illinois 6-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After its best offensive game of the season on Thursday night, No. 20 Ohio State kept the scoring going on Sunday, dominating Illinois in a 6-1 victory. That keeps the Buckeyes unbeaten in their last seven matches and right in the thick of the Big Ten championship race. Ohio State is now 10-2-3 overall and 5-1-2 in Big Ten play.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Buckeyes Earn 5-2 Win Over Bemidji State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Scoring three goals in the third period, the No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team downed Bemidji State, 5-2, Sunday afternoon in Bemidji, Minn. to sweep the road series. With the win, the Buckeyes improve to 6-0-0 on the year and remain unbeaten in WCHA conference play.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Wraps up Buckeye Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s tennis team hosted the Buckeye Invitational in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Friday through Sunday. The Buckeyes were joined by players from Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State and Xavier for the hidden dual style event. The Buckeyes combined for an 8-2 doubles...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mental Health Top of Mind as U.S. Surgeon General Visits Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dr. Vivek Murthy, United States Surgeon General, spent Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio, visiting and speaking with key individuals about mental health in young adults and specifically student-athletes. The final stop on the Surgeon General’s visit was the Schumaker Center, on the campus of The Ohio State University, speaking with about a dozen Ohio State student-athletes.
Comments / 0