Match 20: Utah (11-8, 4-4 Pac-12) at #20 Oregon (11-5, 5-3) Friday, Oct. 21 | 7 p.m. MT. Match 21: Utah (11-8, 4-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State (6-12, 1-7 Pac-12) Utah wraps up the first half of Pac-12 play this weekend when it travels to No. 20-ranked Oregon and Oregon State for a pair of road matches. The Utes will open play against Oregon this Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. MT inside Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Utah and Oregon State will turn around and play on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. MT at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. Both matches will be live streamed.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO