U-Haul Thieves Steal 2 Vans In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Man Who Delivered Beers to American Soldiers in During the Vietnam WarHdogarManhattan, NY
Inside Adams Tent City: 3 Meals, Laundry, Wifi, Xbox, And Even More FacilitiesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Arrest in Subway Push Attack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Passes Law Limiting Class SizesBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
ConsumerAffairs
Nestlé USA recalls Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Nestlé USA of Arlington, Va., is recalling ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling. The product may be contaminated with foreign material -- specifically white plastic pieces. No illnesses or injuries have been reported. This recalled item, with UPC Code 050000429912, was...
People reveal why they stopped using Airbnb as hosts complain bookings are down
Airbnb has dominated the vacation rental industry for more than a decade. But in a Facebook group dedicated to Airbnb hosts, some people have claimed to recently see decline in bookings.Now, a screenshot from the Facebook group has gone viral, as former Airbnb users reveal why they stopped using the homeshare platform, dubbing the exodus as the “Airbnbust”.“What’s going on? No bookings at all,” read one post from the Airbnb Superhosts Facebook group, which has nearly 200,000 members. Another host asked a similar question: “Has anyone seen a huge decrease in bookings over the last 3 to 4 months?...
Oh My Cream Lands in London, Vince Celebrates With Nordstrom, Armani Takes to the Air
CLEANING UP: French beauty concept store Oh My Cream has landed in London, with one location on King’s Road and another opening in November in Notting Hill. The brand was founded in 2012 by Juliette Lévy and has rapidly grown as it offers a sustainable and clean approach to shopping beauty products.More from WWDTory Burch RTW Spring 2023Vince RTW Spring 2023Tory Burch Resort 2023 “I have always loved coming to London, especially for shopping, but it seems to me that a new generation of beauty destinations is still missing,” Lévy told WWD, adding that her brand’s holistic approach and stocking of exclusively...
Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts
PENYABANGAN, Indonesia (AP) — It took a broken air conditioner for Tom Bowling to figure out — after nearly eight months of failure — how to breed the coveted pink-yellow tropical fish known as blotched anthias. Bowling, an ornamental fish breeder based in Palau, had kept the...
Consumers turn to fish heads and cheaper meat cuts to lower grocery costs
Fish heads, lamb neck, chicken wings and beef shin have risen in popularity among shoppers as they seek to slash grocery bills amid the cost of living crisis, according to Waitrose’s new food and drink report.The retailer’s annual trends report found that sales of fish heads had risen by more than a third (34 per cent), while beef shin, ox cheek and lamb neck are up by 23 per cent, nine per cent, and four per cent respectively.It comes as UK inflation rose above 10 per cent for the second time this year due to soaring food prices.The Consumer...
ConsumerAffairs
Magic Chef air fryers recalled due to fire and burn hazards
Newair.com of Cypress, Calif., is recalling about 11,750 Magic Chef air fryers. The air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. No incidents or injuries are reported. This recall involves the Magic Chef Air Fryer Digital Air Fryer oven with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white). Magic Chef...
ConsumerAffairs
Over-the-counter hearing aids are coming and promise lower-cost options. But they have loud questions attached
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is publishing a new rule that lets companies sell non-prescription, over-the-counter hearing aids. These devices, which can be marketed to any American with a little bit of hearing loss, will slowly become a fact of life moving forward. The new rule took effect on...
