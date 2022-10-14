Read full article on original website
Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Netflix with ads launches in November for $6.99 a month — but it won't include everything that the more expensive plans have
Netflix's ad plan will be cheaper, but subscribers won't be able to download content, and it will be missing some movies and TV shows.
Netflix ‘Basic with Ads’ Could Kill Its Cheapest Ad-Free Plan
With the November 3 launch of its “Basic with Ads” tier in the U.S., Netflix will officially have four different pricing tiers. That feels like one too many — even if that service is Netflix. “Basic with Ads” will cost $6.99 per month at launch, $3 (or about 30 percent) less than the company’s existing “Basic” plan, which is ad-free. Simultaneously, the existing “Basic” plan without ads will be upgraded from 480p resolution to 720p, bringing it into high-definition territory; “Basic with Ads,” which will include 4-5 minutes of commercials per hour, will also be in 720p. Netflix’s “Standard” plan, the 1080p...
Netflix rolls out new feature system to stop password sharing
Yesterday, Netflix began rolling out a new feature which has the potential to change certain awkward situations with ex-partners and roommates forever. As reported by The Verge, Profile Transfers are here, giving users the option to move their profile from someone else’s account to their own. Using Profile Transfer...
Netflix With Ads: Price, When to Subscribe and Everything We Know so Far
Netflix released details of their Netflix Basic with Ads on Oct. 13. Here's all the info on price, launch date, and details about ad breaks and data collection that may concern customers.
Netflix is introducing a cheaper subscription tier with ads. Here’s what you need to know
Basic with Ads will launch in Australia on 3 November as the streaming service hopes to recoup its first subscriber losses in more than 10 years
Netflix says that its new ad-supported tier is 'nearly' sold out — here's everything we know about the November 3 US launch
Netflix plans to offer an ad-supported tier this year and is pitching advertisers the chance to run commercials alongside shows.
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
The Verge
Netflix password-sharing crackdown will roll out globally in ‘early 2023’ — and here’s how it could work
Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023. After giving users the ability to transfer their profiles to new accounts, the streamer says it will start letting subscribers create sub-accounts starting next year in line with its plans to “monetize account sharing” more widely. This...
Disney Bundle: get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $13.99
The Disney Bundle includes three great streaming services for the price of two.
A.V. Club
Netflix added subscribers for the first time in 2022, will now stop saying when it adds subscribers
It’s been a wild year for Netflix, the likes of which could someday make for a buzzy documentary series on a streaming service that everyone in the world talks about for a week before it promptly fades away like it had never been there at all, and the whole thing began with the company announcing subscriber numbers that were lower than they were expected to be—a quarterly result that was so unheard of that shareholders sued Netflix for allegedly misleading them about the company’s prospects.
CNET
Netflix Is Cracking Down on Password Sharing. Maybe It's Time to Cancel Your Account
Netflix is one step closer to cracking down on password sharing in the US. On Monday, Oct. 17, the streaming giant announced the launch of "Profile Transfer," a feature that allows people to transfer their Netflix profile to another account. Although the feature is harmless, the intention is to remove those who are using other people's accounts, and have them pay for their own subscription.
Here’s how Netflix will come after password-sharers in early 2023
One aspect of the Netflix earnings report from Tuesday that didn’t get as much immediate attention as did the overall highlights of the quarter — like the better-than-expected subscriber additions and the overall snapshot of the company’s health at the moment — is the streamer’s plan to crack down on Netflix account sharing in earnest starting sometime in early 2023.
Netflix Sets Price and Launch Date for Ad-Supported Tier
Netflix set a price and launch date for its new ad-supported plan to offer a more cost-effective experience for viewers who don’t mind watching ads in their content. The ad-supported tier, called “Basic with Ads,” will cost $6.99 per month and launch on November 3.
pymnts.com
Netflix Reports Better-Than-Expected Subscriber Growth
Netflix added 2.4 million subscribers in its most recent quarter as it surpassed its competitors in user engagement. In a letter to its shareholders Tuesday (Oct. 18), the company said its revenue, operating income and membership slightly exceeded its forecasts in the third quarter of 2022. The streaming giant said...
Netflix Announces Basic Service With Ads for $6.99 a Month
If you're looking for a cheaper way to feed your Netflix addiction, the streaming service has a new option available -- but you'll have to sit through advertisements to enjoy it. Find...
techunwrapped.com
Netflix prepares to end shared accounts: the first novelty arrives
Especially due to its enormous growth, the functions offered by its applicationsofficial ones tthey are also increasing. One of the main reasons for all this is to try to improve the user experience of its millions of customers. It must be taken into account that, as a general rule, these platforms that we are talking about are used both on desktop computers and on mobile devices. This means that its developers must adapt the corresponding applications to everyone’s needs.
techunwrapped.com
Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video: young people are abandoning streaming services for TikTok
After having abandoned TV, it seems that 15-24 year olds are also gradually turning away from streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney or Amazon Prime Video in favor of video applications like TikTok and YouTube. In any case, this is revealed by the latest SVoD barometer from Médimetrie / Harris Interactive published in October 2022.
