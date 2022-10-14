T-Mobile, Subaru, AT&T, Chrysler, DirecTV, GEICO, Coppertone, Avis, and others may have some money waiting for you as part of class action lawsuit settlements. The paycheck may not be as fat as the one the lawyers get – or it may be nothing more than a benefit like the free beer that Red Robin customers will be getting – but free money is good money, so it may be worth checking out to see if you were included in the settlement.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO