ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ConsumerAffairs

Are you a T-Mobile, Subaru, AT&T, Chrysler, DirecTV, GEICO, Avis customer? They may have some money for you.

T-Mobile, Subaru, AT&T, Chrysler, DirecTV, GEICO, Coppertone, Avis, and others may have some money waiting for you as part of class action lawsuit settlements. The paycheck may not be as fat as the one the lawyers get – or it may be nothing more than a benefit like the free beer that Red Robin customers will be getting – but free money is good money, so it may be worth checking out to see if you were included in the settlement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ConsumerAffairs

Student loan forgiveness scams are lining up. Are you prepared?

Wouldn’t you just know it? Within hours of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness going live, who shows up but scammers trying to get their piece of the action. These scammers don’t have a loan they personally want forgiven, but they would like a crack at seeing how they can leverage the personal, private information of the millions of applicants who do.
ConsumerAffairs

What companies provide the best internet service?

In 2022, when inflation is near 40-year highs, consumers who are selecting an internet service say price is more important than ever. The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study found that the monthly cost of service now trumps performance and reliability, although all continue to be strong factors.
ConsumerAffairs

A scary new scam can steal your phone without thieves even touching it

If you have a prepaid or post-paid wireless phone, law enforcement officials warn you could become a victim of the so-call “SIM swap” scam. You could not only lose your phone number but money as well. What makes this fraud particularly scary is the fact that the scammer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy