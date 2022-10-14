Read full article on original website
IVCC to award $420,000 in scholarships in 2022-23
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College Foundation will award $420,000 in scholarships to 266 students in 2022-23. In a campus update presented last week, Executive Director of Community Relations and Development Fran Brolley said the scholarship reception in September drew a record 441 recipients, donors and parents. Fall enrollment at IVCC was up 4.2 percent in credit hours and 3.3 percent in head count.
Mountain Lion struck and killed on I-88 in DeKalb County
DEKALB – A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County on Sunday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials announced. Illinois Department of Natural Resources experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September. Mountain lions were eliminated from Illinois prior to the 1870’s due to habitat loss and overharvest. Although extremely rare in Illinois, mountain lion sightings have been confirmed in Illinois during the past few decades consisting of younger animals, typically originating from a population in the Black Hills of South Dakota. IDNR is monitoring another mountain lion reported in western Illinois in early October. This animal has a GPS collar that was originally attached in November 2021 by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) as part of an ongoing research project on their mountain lion population.
DNR: Mountain lion struck, killed along Illinois highway
SYCAMORE, Ill. (AP) — State wildlife officials say a mountain lion that was struck and killed last weekend along a northern Illinois highway will be analyzed by biologists seeking to uncover the rare animal’s origins. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the mountain lion died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle along Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. State police recovered the mountain lion’s carcass, which will undergo a necropsy and DNA analysis at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. The DNR says that will shed light the animal’s place of origin. The state agency says it may be the same mountain lion recently recorded by a trail camera in northwestern Illinois’ Whiteside County.
Area Special Olympic Bowlers sweep tournament
ROCKFORD – A group of Special Olympic Bowlers won big at a tournament in Rockford on Saturday. The five competitors dubbed the “Pink Ladies” bowled at the Special Olympics Sectional tournament and swept the competition. Taking home a gold medal and moving on to the state competition is Ashly Weiland. Silver medal winner Kelli Ewbank, and grabbing bronze was Ann Schmidtt. Kristi McCollum earned fourth, while teammate Allison Gens cheered the “Pink Ladies” on.
