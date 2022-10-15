ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline

Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
Yardbarker

'Hangman' Adam Page taken out of ring on stretcher after suffering injury

“Hangman” Adam Page had to be taken out of the wrestling ring on a stretcher during AEW Dynamite at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Tuesday night. Page was facing Jon Moxley for the AEW Heavyweight title. Moxley nailed Page with a lariat, and the 31-year-old appeared to land with his head hitting the mat.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy