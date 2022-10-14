ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice Continues To Have Several Bathrooms Across Campus Closed

For this school year, Venice High has plans to hire more staff to monitor bathrooms on campus, said Principal Cynthia Headrick. Since last school year, multiple bathrooms were closed due to issues related to safety and cleanliness. “We hired some new staff members, new campus security so once they’re processed...
