The Fentanyl epidemic continues to grow rapidly in Santa Clarita, affecting teens in particular. As of the past year 23 people have died, the majority being teenagers. According to KHTS, Captain Dean of the Los Angeles county Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau stated that “Santa Clarita and the northern part of L.A. County, including Palmdale and Lancaster, are the highest areas for Fentanyl overdoses,” Dean said.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO