US News and World Report
As Europe Saves Energy, Some Romanians Have Little to Unplug
VASILATI, Romania (Reuters) - In the quiet Romanian village of Vasilati, where most houses are heated with wood, people worry about their power bills even though Romanians consume the least electricity per capita in the European Union and many have cut back use all they can. Georgeta Ichim, a 67-year-old...
Indonesia to Offer Tax Holiday to Companies Investing in New Capital
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will offer generous incentives, including a 30-year tax break, for companies investing in a $32 billion project to build a new capital city in the country called Nusantara, an official said late on Tuesday. Bambang Susantono, head of the Nusantara National Capital Authority, made the comments...
EU Is Leaving 'Naivety' Behind With China, Dutch Foreign Minister Says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday that the EU is leaving behind naivety when it comes to its relations with China. "There is increasing realism in the dialogue with China. We are leaving naivety behind", Hoekstra told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, adding that he agrees with this approach.
German Prosecutors Search Deutsche Bank HQ in Tax Fraud Probe
BERLIN (Reuters) -German prosecutors have searched the headquarters of Deutsche Bank in connection with an ongoing investigation of the multibillion-euro tax fraud scheme known as "cum-ex", Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday. Germany's largest lender is one of many banks that prosecutors have raided in connection with the tax scheme that...
