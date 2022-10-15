NC State men’s soccer draws UNC 2-2 in entertaining match

Read full article on original website
Technician Online
Volleyball grinds through conference play, wins five of last eight ACC games
The NC State volleyball team has played eight conference games so far this season and has won over half of them. The Wolfpack enjoyed a three-game winning streak during this time period and has yet to be shutout since conference play began. Overall, the volleyball squad hasn’t been perfect but has persevered through a tough ACC schedule, with more than a few left on the horizon.
Technician Online
NC State QB roulette: assessing options under center
By now it’s old news: NC State football will be without the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and program record holder for passing touchdowns in a single season for the rest of 2022. With a weekend of football without redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary at the helm having come and gone, it’s time for the coaching staff to truly assess the situation at quarterback moving into the bye week.
Technician Online
NC State football’s offensive shortcomings ultimately fall on Tim Beck
So far this season, NC State football’s offense has been underwhelming. And in the Pack’s loss to No. 14 Syracuse, a game where NC State only managed to put up nine points on the back of special teams, this continued to be true. The poor performance against Syracuse...
Technician Online
ICYMI: Wolfpack football takes down Seminoles
On Oct. 8, NC State football took on Florida State in a mind-bending match-up. NC State won 19-17. Video by Chloe Allen. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/. I’m in the class of 2023 studying communication media and creative writing. I joined Technician as a video correspondent in Fall 2019 and became...
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ week in review: Oct. 10-Oct. 16
It has been a busy and exciting week of competition for NC State Athletics as the Pack traveled to compete in contests on the road as well as battling it out at home. The annual Lonnie Poole Golf Course event took place right here in Raleigh this weekend, where NC State competed against 13 other teams. The Wolfpack ultimately tied for second with Lipscomb, falling just 11 strokes behind first-place finisher Chattanooga.
Technician Online
Men’s soccer takeaways: NC State showing improvement in October
Through just four games on its October slate, the NC State men’s soccer team (4-5-3,1-4 ACC) has already seen more success in its past few matches than it did to start the month of September. Let’s look at some takeaways from the past few matches for the Pack:
Technician Online
NC State men’s golf hosts Wolfpack Intercollegiate, ties for second
NC State men’s golf hosted the annual Lonnie Poole Golf Course event in Raleigh this weekend and finished in a tie for second place as hosts of the Wolfpack Intercollegiate. With Chattanooga claiming first place, NC State and Lipscomb followed close behind in second. The two second-place squads both finished with a team score of 856, with Chattanooga scoring just 11 points in front with a 847.
Technician Online
NC State volleyball falls to Boston College in fierce battle
The NC State volleyball team lost in five grueling sets to the Boston College Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack (11-8, 5-3 ACC) couldn't silence the visiting Eagles (14-8, 2-6 ACC), who snapped a five-game losing streak with this win. NC State looked perfect in the first set, but after falling victim to some great plays from across the net, the Pack dropped the second and third set. It came back with a win in the fourth, but eventually lost in the fifth and final set.
Technician Online
Football Takeaways: Worst offensive fears confirmed in loss to Syracuse
With the crushing loss of redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary, there were more than a few questions about the state and efficacy of the Wolfpack’s offense. How would graduate quarterback Jack Chambers perform in his first start with NC State? How often would the Pack find the endzone without Leary? Could the defense repel a rolling Syracuse offense for long enough?
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack
As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
Technician Online
New band Persimmon seeks to expand and diversify Raleigh punk scene
Persimmon is a brand-new, Raleigh-based band, self-described as ambient post-hardcore. The group is driven by a shared goal of building community in the punk scene and sharing emotion that evades words. The band started out as a duo with partners Taylor Weber as writer and vocalist and Tommy Ellis, a...
Technician Online
Raleigh Little Theatre presents Kate Hamill’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ adaptation
Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” has all of the story’s original elements with the addition of humor and energy. The cast that performed the play at Raleigh Little Theatre charmed viewers with jokes and short dance numbers. Before the play began,...
