Toya Johnson & Robert ‘Red’ Rushed Down The Aisle In Beautiful Cabo San Lucas Ceremony: ‘Finally Got My Fairy-Tale Ending’
Congratulations are in order for Toya Johnson and Robert “Red” Rushing as they tied the knot Saturday night in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. The beautiful couple said their “I do’s” amongst family and friends and shortly after the ceremony Toya took to Instagram to share photos from her big day. She captioned one of the photos, “Finally got my fairy-tale ending.”
Malia and Sasha Obama were spotted hanging out with friends in West Hollywood
Sisters Malia and Sasha Obama chose a casual fit for their girl’s night in West Hollywood. The pair were spotted hanging out with friends and having a good time with great company. The daughters of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama showed unparalleled elegance with...
Not So Fast: Monique Samuels Responds To Chris Samuels Separation Reports—‘No Better Source Than The Actual Source’
A former Real Housewife of Potomac knows you think she’s splitting from her husband, and she’s issuing a response. On Sunday a PEOPLE magazine report surfaced claiming that Monique Samuels and her husband Chris were splitting after 10 years of
‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Dean Hashim and Rigin Bado Welcome Baby No. 2
It’s a girl! 90 Day Fiancé stars Dean Hashim and girlfriend Rigin Bado have welcomed their second child together. “Our Baby Girl Mikayla IS HERE!” Dean captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, October 16. In the clip, he was seen cradling their new daughter as a slew of balloons flooded the video.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
My Family Hid The Haunting In Our Home From Me For Years. Then I Found These Photos.
“We were haunted?” I asked my mom, bewildered. “We were terrorized,” she replied.
Mattel celebrates Tina Turner with Barbie creation
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Toy company Mattel (MAT.O) is honoring Tina Turner on the 40th anniversary of her hit song "What's Love Got To Do With It" with a Barbie doll created in her likeness.
Befuddled Fans Have Questions For Monica & Her Friendship With Kodak Black
Monica and Kodak Black being the best of friends definitely wasn’t on our 2022 bingo card. Last week, Monica got people talking when she posted a photoshoot featuring herself and the controversial rapper, flipping off the camera as she cozied up to Kodak and his mother. Even before the...
‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Trailer: Porsha Williams & Leah McSweeney Feud In Wild 1st Look
Thailand may never be the same after season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, as we see in the drama-filled trailer that was unveiled at Day 3 of BravoCon on October 16. Porsha Williams gets into it with Leah McSweeney and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as the three of them, plus Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, endure wild conflicts (and elephant dung!) on the show, which premieres in 2023 on Peacock.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Ash Naeck Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Girlfriend Tina Sardellis
Growing their family! 90 Day Fiancé alum Ash Naeck has just welcomed his first child with girlfriend, Tina Sardellis. The couple announced the news on October 17 via Instagram with a photo of Tina holding their newborn in a hospital bed with the proud papa posing beside them. “Thanks to all the wonderful staff who made this amazing experience so easy and exciting,” they wrote. “Bubs is finally here.”
Brian Austin Green posts photos of his blended family for anniversary
It’s two years of bliss for Brian Austin Green. On Oct. 16, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum posted a series of family photos on Instagram to celebrate the two-year anniversary of meeting partner Sharna Burgess. The quartet of pictures features Burgess with Zane, her son with Green...
Pregnant Michelle Williams’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 3rd Child: Photos
Bumping along! Michelle Williams showed off her baby bump ahead of welcoming her third child. The Greatest Showman actress, 42, was spotted out and about in New York City on Sunday, October 16. She styled her growing belly in a chic trench coat over black leggings and loafers. She topped off the look with a […]
Wendy Williams Is 'Better Than Ever' After Being Released From Wellness Facility (Exclusive)
Wendy Williams is on the road to recovery! The 58-year-old TV personality has been focusing on her health in recent months after entering a wellness facility in August. Williams' publicist, Shawn Zanotti, exclusively tells ET that she is now "home and healing." As for the next steps for the former...
Cardi B Says Son Wave, 13 Months, Is 'All Mine' as He Prepares to Take Steps Outside: Photos
The rapper and husband Offset welcomed son Wave Set in September 2021 Cardi B's little boy is on the move! The "Up" rapper, 30, shared a series of adorable snaps of her 13-month-old son Wave Set on her Instagram Stories Sunday, featuring a cute shot of Wave standing up tall while getting ready to take some steps outside. Wave, whom Cardi shares with husband Offset, looks too cute in a knit quarter zip, navy cargo pants and a gray beanie as he looks up at the camera with his...
Toddler refuses to share cookie with mom, gives her broccoli instead
This hilarious toddler gave her mom broccoli when she asked her to share her cookie!. Sarah (@saruh2themax) is a parent and TikToker who shares videos of her adorable toddler, Willow. One of Willow’s favorite games is running a make-believe restaurant, but the sassy toddler likes to decide which order to fill and which to alter. In a hilarious video, Sarah attempts to “order” the cookie Willow is snacking on, but the tricky toddler serves her a bowl of broccoli instead!
'90 Day Fiancé' : Usman's Mother Denounces Kim for Buying Them a Cow as a 'Bribe' to Bless Marriage
Kim Menzies' future with Usman "Sojaboy" Umar isn't looking too good. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? the couple sought the blessing of Usman's mother — the only thing that would allow them to wed. However, Usman's family shared why they're jaded when...
Behati Prinsloo is all smiles in video showing off baby bump in wake of Adam Levine scandal
Behati Prinsloo is all about embracing the baby bump. Prinsloo showed off her bump in a short video on her Instagram story on Saturday, Oct. 15. In the clip, she donned a strappy black mid-length dress that cut just above her ankles as she posed in the mirror. The expecting mother completed the look with a pair of black combat boots and simple accessories.
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
