Conway, SC

voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Projected to Play Bowl Game in Myrtle Beach

Morgantown, West Virginia – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is a very popular vacation destination for West Virginians, and soon, the Mountaineers could travel south for a bowl game there. Action Network released their updated bowl projections today and the West Virginia Mountaineers are currently projected to play in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: First frost of the season on the way for many

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chilliest air so far this season will continue to settle in with many spots away from the beaches seeing the first frost of the season tonight. A FROST ADVISORY remains in place for all inland areas tonight into Wednesday morning. With clear skies and nearly calm winds, temperatures will fall very quickly overnight. By daybreak, temperatures away from the beaches will drop all the way into the lower to middle 30s.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

South Carolina school report cards released with ratings

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) and the SC Department of Education (SCDE) held a joint news conference Monday at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School to announce the release of the 2022 School Report Card, reflecting the results of the 2020-2021 school year. Officials say the release...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
columbuscountynews.com

940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw

Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
wpde.com

4 taken to hospital after crash with entrapment in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were taken to the hospital Monday morning and lanes are blocked after a crash with entrapment in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:34 a.m. to Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck.
CONWAY, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

William Alexander Johnson loved drawing and playing his guitar

Funeral services for William Alexander Johnson, 16, will be held Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Kelly Snelgrove and the Rev. David Best Jr. officiating. Mr. William, of Aynor, passed away Oct. 17 at his residence. He was the son of Brian Johnson and the late Joycelyn Best...
AYNOR, SC
WMBF

Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
FLORENCE, SC
foodgressing.com

Myrtle Beach South Carolina Fall Things to Do 2022

If you're already missing the summer months and still longing for warm coastal breezes and sunny days, look no further than Myrtle Beach for a fall getaway that is sure to keep that summer spirit alive with a seasonal twist. With 60 miles of beautiful coastline, a temperate climate,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC

