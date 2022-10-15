Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMullins, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
High school notebook: All nine Horry County football programs alive for playoff berths
While it clearly hasn’t been a banner year for Horry County football programs as a whole, all nine teams enter Week 9 of the regular season alive for a playoff spot. Yes, some of that is attributed to the altered playoff system in two classifications. But the teams, for...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Projected to Play Bowl Game in Myrtle Beach
Morgantown, West Virginia – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is a very popular vacation destination for West Virginians, and soon, the Mountaineers could travel south for a bowl game there. Action Network released their updated bowl projections today and the West Virginia Mountaineers are currently projected to play in the...
counton2.com
South Carolina’s Department of Education releases the 2021-22 public school rankings
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The SC Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards on Monday, providing a glimpse into the educational environment for the state’s public schools. Statewide, 20.6% of schools received an overall rating of “Excellent,” according to a press release from the school district....
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
North Carolina Woman Scores Big Lottery Win After Years Of Playing
The lucky winner said she was "in a little bit of shock" after scoring her prize.
Lowe’s Foods shopper in Little River wins $50,000 Powerball prize
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River grocery shopper won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing after matching all but one number, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Lowe’s Foods on 111 Pavilion Drive near Little River. The odds of matching four white ball […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins first big prize on holiday scratch-off lottery ticket
PELZER, S.C. — Christmas came early for an Upstate man when he won the first $300,000 top prize in the lottery’s annual holiday scratch-off game that went on sale this month. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “It was fun,” he said of his win on...
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
WIS-TV
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: First frost of the season on the way for many
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chilliest air so far this season will continue to settle in with many spots away from the beaches seeing the first frost of the season tonight. A FROST ADVISORY remains in place for all inland areas tonight into Wednesday morning. With clear skies and nearly calm winds, temperatures will fall very quickly overnight. By daybreak, temperatures away from the beaches will drop all the way into the lower to middle 30s.
Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
wach.com
South Carolina school report cards released with ratings
PROSPERITY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) and the SC Department of Education (SCDE) held a joint news conference Monday at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School to announce the release of the 2022 School Report Card, reflecting the results of the 2020-2021 school year. Officials say the release...
columbuscountynews.com
940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw
Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
wpde.com
4 taken to hospital after crash with entrapment in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were taken to the hospital Monday morning and lanes are blocked after a crash with entrapment in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:34 a.m. to Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck.
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach asking for patience as they continue to pick-up storm debris & waste
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Myrtle Beach is asking for it's citizens patience and understanding as they have five knuckleboom trucks going to all neighborhoods to pick up all the debris and waste caused by Hurricane Ian. Crews have worked the last two Saturdays and will...
myhorrynews.com
William Alexander Johnson loved drawing and playing his guitar
Funeral services for William Alexander Johnson, 16, will be held Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Kelly Snelgrove and the Rev. David Best Jr. officiating. Mr. William, of Aynor, passed away Oct. 17 at his residence. He was the son of Brian Johnson and the late Joycelyn Best...
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach South Carolina Fall Things to Do 2022
If you’re already missing the summer months and still longing for warm coastal breezes and sunny days, look no further than Myrtle Beach for a fall getaway that is sure to keep that summer spirit alive with a seasonal twist. With 60 miles of beautiful coastline, a temperate climate,...
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
Comments / 1