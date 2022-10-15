IDA GROVE, Iowa -- An Ida Grove man was flown to a Sioux City hospital with life-threatening injuries received in a two-vehicle collision Saturday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Alan Kennedy, 35, was hurt at 12:07 p.m., when he was driving south in a Kia Seltos on U.S. Highway 59 near the intersection with Susan Lawrence Drive. Kennedy crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with a northbound Ford pickup truck pulling a livestock trailer, striking the driver's side of the pickup and front corner of the trailer.

