REGION VOLLEYBALL: Sioux Center sweeps first round match
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – In the opening round of the IGHSAU Class 3A, Region 1 volleyball tournament Monday night, Sioux Center earned a 25-7, 25-8, 25-12 sweep of Okoboji. Reagan Jansen tallied 17 kills and one error in 24 attempts for the Warriors. Margo Schuiteman added 12 kills on 15 attempts.
Buena Vista roper excited for college's first home rodeo
STORM LAKE, Iowa – Margaret “Pistol” Cowden didn’t consider the history she’d make when she enrolled at Buena Vista University this fall. Cowden, after all, simply wanted to study agricultural business while continuing her collegiate rodeo career. She’ll make history by participating in the inaugural...
Point of emphasis: Sioux City S.C. West posts stop sign on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson's offense 3-0
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Sioux City S.C. West followed in snuffing Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson's offense 3-0 in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on October 18. Recently on October 8, Sioux City S.C. West squared off with Macy Omaha Nation in a volleyball game. We covered the...
Hawkeyes, Cyclones open with second-best rankings
Women’s basketball teams from Iowa and Iowa State will begin the upcoming season in rare air. The Hawkeyes and Cyclones open the year with the second-highest ranking either program has had in the Associated Press preseason poll. Iowa is ranked fourth and Iowa State is eighth by the Associated...
Ida Grove man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
IDA GROVE, Iowa -- An Ida Grove man was flown to a Sioux City hospital with life-threatening injuries received in a two-vehicle collision Saturday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Alan Kennedy, 35, was hurt at 12:07 p.m., when he was driving south in a Kia Seltos on U.S. Highway 59 near the intersection with Susan Lawrence Drive. Kennedy crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with a northbound Ford pickup truck pulling a livestock trailer, striking the driver's side of the pickup and front corner of the trailer.
$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in Danbury
CLIVE, Iowa -- A Danbury, Iowa, convenience store sold a Powerball ticket that turned out to be a $1 million winner. The ticket matched the first five numbers drawn Monday, but not the Powerball number. The total Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing was $485 million. No one has yet come...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Man killed in head-on collision near Sheldon
SHELDON, Iowa -- A Minnesota man died in a head-on collision early Monday near Sheldon. The crash occurred at 6:22 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and Marsh Avenue a mile west of Sheldon. According an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Manuel Garcia Calachij, 17, of Worthington, Minnesota, was westbound on U.S. 18 in a Ford Focus when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound semitrailer pulling a grain trailer, causing the truck to jackknife across both lanes of traffic.
Protecting precious prairie land for a future generation
BRONSON, Iowa -- Growing up, Scott Wendel remembered herding cattle on horseback at the farm, founded by his grandpa Vern in 1912 who later sold the more than 2,000 acres of land to Wendel's dad Al. "I grew up in the Loess Hills," Wendel, now an Omaha resident, said of...
Sioux City East junior performs a twice-weekly improvised music recital for Career Academy teachers
SIOUX CITY -- For nearly an hour twice a week, Desmond Hill devotes his lunch break to playing piano inside the teacher's lounge at the Career Academy. Since Hill doesn't read music, he'll improvise a classical, jazzy or, even, baroque-sounding riff. By the way, Hill isn't a teacher with the...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jaison Clinkenbeard, 44, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Oct. 13, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Steven Mathes, 68, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Ashley Kay Williams, 31, Sioux City,...
OUR OPINION: Sioux City-based Bomgaars continues to expand, build on its success
The news couldn’t have come at a better time. Bomgaars last week announced the aquistion of 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores, making the Sioux City-based company the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the country. A surprise to many, the announcement was in keeping with Roger and...
MUGSHOT: 21-year-old sought for escaping treatment facility
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Nevitt Taylor, 21. Taylor is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escaping from a Sioux City regional treatment facility. Taylor's original conviction was for robbery in the second degree.
Council approves resolution for Avery Brothers Sign Company's new facility
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday in favor of a resolution to amend the urban renewal plan so that Avery Brothers Sign Company can move forward with plans to construct a new $3 million facility. The 13,500-square-foot facility will be located at the northwest corner of...
Avery Brothers Sign Company to build new $3 million facility
SIOUX CITY -- Avery Brothers Sign Company intends to construct a new $3 million facility at the northwest corner of Leech Avenue and Cunningham Drive, according to documents filed with the City of Sioux City. The 13,500-square-foot facility will contain office space, warehouse space and a shop. The business plans...
