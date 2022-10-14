Read full article on original website
skylinesportsmt.com
“It’s evolved considerably” – Bobcat QB situation continues taking shape
Quarterback, or the lack thereof, has been a constant hot button issue at Montana State since Dakota Prukop’s infamous graduate transfer to Oregon following the debacle of 2015. Ahead of Jeff Choate’s first season in the off-season of 2016, the Bobcats brought in a well-traveled, four-star rated signal-caller in...
skylinesportsmt.com
FIRST LOOK: Top 5 showdown commences with No. 5 Weber in Bozeman Saturday
The epicenter of the FCS universe on Saturday afternoon will be at Bobcat Stadium. Weber State, one of the last remaining undefeated teams in the United States, is ranked No. 5 this season. Jay Hill’s Wildcats appear to be back to playoff form after missing the postseason for the first time in six years last fall.
