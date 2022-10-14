Opened recently, Saloon 6 Bar & Eatery with its Old West theme is already making a big hit in Webster. Did someone say Wild Bill Hickok? Nope, he’s not in right now. But is there someone else who can help you at Saloon 6? How about the on-point staff of cooks, waiters, and bartenders? Ahhh yes, at last there is another well-run and efficient restaurant in the Webster environs and the owners are no beginners to the restaurant trade. Bob Zalewski and Eric Gulkin are partners in this newest dining venture. Mr. Zalewski used to run the Doc Holliday Restaurant at the same location a number of years ago. Both partners knew what they needed and wanted on their staff and menu. The goal? Good and delicious portions of food served up well for the amount paid. And, it seems to be working.

WEBSTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO