Sutton, MA

Seacoast Current

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
RAYMOND, NH
i95 ROCK

Passionate Pomfret Pumpkin Producer Has Eye On ‘World Record’ Prize

Most of us are trying to lose weight these days, while Pomfret native (Alex Noel) wants to keep the pounds on…his pumpkins that is!. Noel currently holds the Connecticut State record for the heaviest pumpkin, weighing in at a whopping 2,294.5 pounds. According to the CT Insider, his pumpkin took first place in 2019 at the All-New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Massachusetts Topsfield Fair. It ranked to be the 6th largest in the entire world at the time.
POMFRET, CT
NECN

When Could New England See Its First Snowfall?

As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to...
BOSTON, MA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sturbridge (MA)

Sturbridge, a beautiful town in Worcester County, is located in the state of Massachusetts, United States. Sturbridge, with a population of nearly ten thousand people, is one of the best towns in the state to visit with your loved ones. Sturbridge is an excellent place for all tourists, including history...
STURBRIDGE, MA
fox61.com

Breeze Airways to offer 4 new destinations from Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Breeze Airways is adding four new flight destinations out of Bradley International Airport beginning February 2023. The new destinations include flights Thursday and Sunday to Vero Beach, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona. Other stops include one-stop flights Thursdays and Sundays to Provo, Utah, and San Bernardino, California.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WWLP

How to reduce the heating bill this winter

While temperatures head downward, anxiety over higher heating costs is going up. Massachusetts residents can expect to pay a lot more to keep their homes warm this year, but there are some simple steps you can take to offset some of these high costs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Associated Press

Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WORCESTER, MA
macaronikid.com

Driving Tour of The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Enfield

Crank up that spooooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Enfield!. Here are the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes in Enfield to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Enfield.
ENFIELD, CT
FUN 107

Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said

I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
DARTMOUTH, MA
reportertoday.com

Nora Joan Thomas

Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

Home sales in Mass. plummet

There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet stores in the town will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs, rabbits,...
ATTLEBORO, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Saloon 6 Bar & Eatery is Webster’s nod to Wild Bill Hickock

Opened recently, Saloon 6 Bar & Eatery with its Old West theme is already making a big hit in Webster. Did someone say Wild Bill Hickok? Nope, he’s not in right now. But is there someone else who can help you at Saloon 6? How about the on-point staff of cooks, waiters, and bartenders? Ahhh yes, at last there is another well-run and efficient restaurant in the Webster environs and the owners are no beginners to the restaurant trade. Bob Zalewski and Eric Gulkin are partners in this newest dining venture. Mr. Zalewski used to run the Doc Holliday Restaurant at the same location a number of years ago. Both partners knew what they needed and wanted on their staff and menu. The goal? Good and delicious portions of food served up well for the amount paid. And, it seems to be working.
WEBSTER, MA
wiltonbulletin.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Are energy blackouts the future? Natural gas shortages could affect power plants

MEDWAY -- As demand for electricity in the region peaks, the West Medway Generating Station comes to life. Its five generators primarily run on natural gas. But that’s a fuel which could be in lower supply this winter than last. In fact, some experts are suggesting it’s even possible, with a prolonged cold snap, to see energy blackouts in the Northeast during the next few months.
MEDWAY, MA

