Massachusetts is home to one of the most beautiful streets in the world
BOSTON — A street in Massachusetts has landed on a list of the most spectacular roads in the world that have been deemed worth traveling to see, according to a new report. Architectural Digest recently ranked the 53 most stunning streets around the globe, and Massachusetts happens to be home to one of them.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
Passionate Pomfret Pumpkin Producer Has Eye On ‘World Record’ Prize
Most of us are trying to lose weight these days, while Pomfret native (Alex Noel) wants to keep the pounds on…his pumpkins that is!. Noel currently holds the Connecticut State record for the heaviest pumpkin, weighing in at a whopping 2,294.5 pounds. According to the CT Insider, his pumpkin took first place in 2019 at the All-New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Massachusetts Topsfield Fair. It ranked to be the 6th largest in the entire world at the time.
NECN
When Could New England See Its First Snowfall?
As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sturbridge (MA)
Sturbridge, a beautiful town in Worcester County, is located in the state of Massachusetts, United States. Sturbridge, with a population of nearly ten thousand people, is one of the best towns in the state to visit with your loved ones. Sturbridge is an excellent place for all tourists, including history...
fox61.com
Breeze Airways to offer 4 new destinations from Bradley
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Breeze Airways is adding four new flight destinations out of Bradley International Airport beginning February 2023. The new destinations include flights Thursday and Sunday to Vero Beach, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona. Other stops include one-stop flights Thursdays and Sundays to Provo, Utah, and San Bernardino, California.
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
Hampden baker who sold cakes in her driveway during pandemic opens bakery
On Sundays during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, hungry neighbors could find cookies, pies and cupcakes for sale at the end of the driveway at 24 Allen Court in Hampden. The desserts were said to be made with “love” and helped fill a time lacking in connection.
RI restaurant Blackstone to open in Worcester from breakfast to late-night
A new restaurant preparing to open in Worcester’s Canal District will host guests at every time of the day, from breakfast and lunch to dinner and cocktails to late-night drinks and dancing. Blackstone Herbs and Martini Bar, which is expected to open in December at 102 Green St., is...
How to reduce the heating bill this winter
While temperatures head downward, anxiety over higher heating costs is going up. Massachusetts residents can expect to pay a lot more to keep their homes warm this year, but there are some simple steps you can take to offset some of these high costs.
Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
macaronikid.com
Driving Tour of The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Enfield
Crank up that spooooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Enfield!. Here are the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes in Enfield to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Enfield.
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
ABC6.com
Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet stores in the town will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs, rabbits,...
theyankeexpress.com
Saloon 6 Bar & Eatery is Webster’s nod to Wild Bill Hickock
Opened recently, Saloon 6 Bar & Eatery with its Old West theme is already making a big hit in Webster. Did someone say Wild Bill Hickok? Nope, he’s not in right now. But is there someone else who can help you at Saloon 6? How about the on-point staff of cooks, waiters, and bartenders? Ahhh yes, at last there is another well-run and efficient restaurant in the Webster environs and the owners are no beginners to the restaurant trade. Bob Zalewski and Eric Gulkin are partners in this newest dining venture. Mr. Zalewski used to run the Doc Holliday Restaurant at the same location a number of years ago. Both partners knew what they needed and wanted on their staff and menu. The goal? Good and delicious portions of food served up well for the amount paid. And, it seems to be working.
wiltonbulletin.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
Are energy blackouts the future? Natural gas shortages could affect power plants
MEDWAY -- As demand for electricity in the region peaks, the West Medway Generating Station comes to life. Its five generators primarily run on natural gas. But that’s a fuel which could be in lower supply this winter than last. In fact, some experts are suggesting it’s even possible, with a prolonged cold snap, to see energy blackouts in the Northeast during the next few months.
