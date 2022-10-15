SHREVEPORT, La. - Two brothers escaped a fire that destroyed a two-story home in the 4000 block of Grove Avenue late Tuesday night. The Shreveport Fire department was called to the home at 11:36 p.m. where they found the home engulfed in flames, and the brothers escaped without injury. According to the Shreveport Fire Department it took 30 firefighters and 14 minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters were able to save two kittens and one dog. Red Cross was on the scene to offer any services the two men might need since the are without a home.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO