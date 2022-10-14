Read full article on original website
Ian Update 60: Residents can apply for assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian may apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
Staff to meet with IAEP representatives Oct. 25
Staff from Volusia County’s Human Resources Division will discuss collective bargaining with representatives of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics, Local R5-077, which represents the county’s Emergency Medical Services Division Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. The meeting will be...
Become a Climate Smart Floridian
Learn how to reduce your environmental impacts during a free, six-part series of programs from Nov. 5 to 19. The Climate Smart Florida program takes an innovative, fun and comprehensive approach to climate change that will help build community support and reduce household impacts on climate change. Participants will learn what greenhouse gases are, how they impact our climate, and individual actions that can make a big difference to reduce those impacts.
