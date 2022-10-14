Learn how to reduce your environmental impacts during a free, six-part series of programs from Nov. 5 to 19. The Climate Smart Florida program takes an innovative, fun and comprehensive approach to climate change that will help build community support and reduce household impacts on climate change. Participants will learn what greenhouse gases are, how they impact our climate, and individual actions that can make a big difference to reduce those impacts.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO