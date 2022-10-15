Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. BPCC Theatre has been known to conjure up a wickedly good version of the classic vampire thriller, Dracula. The story begins with Dr. Seward’s discovery that his daughter, Lucy Seward, has been attacked by a mysterious illness. Dr. Seward, who owns and operates a sanatorium, calls upon Dr. Abraham Van Helsing to determine what is wrong with his dear Lucy. It is then that Van Helsing uncovers the truth behind Lucy’s illness; he believes that she is the victim of a vampire attack. However, it’s not just any vampire. Lucy has had an encounter with Count Dracula, a ghostly being that sucks the blood from his victims at night. Dracula’s powers of seduction are irresistible, but Van Helsing vows to end his seemingly immortal existence on Earth.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO