Mansfield, LA

KTBS

Griffin's POTW: Andy Lim

It’s hard to find a time when Andy Lim isn’t smiling on the gridiron. it's just so much fun, just a happy guy." The Benton wide receiver and tight end has thoughts of becoming a physical therapist and says getting ready for football sparked his potential career choice.
BENTON, LA
KTBS

What's Happening: Oct. 21-23

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. BPCC Theatre has been known to conjure up a wickedly good version of the classic vampire thriller, Dracula. The story begins with Dr. Seward’s discovery that his daughter, Lucy Seward, has been attacked by a mysterious illness. Dr. Seward, who owns and operates a sanatorium, calls upon Dr. Abraham Van Helsing to determine what is wrong with his dear Lucy. It is then that Van Helsing uncovers the truth behind Lucy’s illness; he believes that she is the victim of a vampire attack. However, it’s not just any vampire. Lucy has had an encounter with Count Dracula, a ghostly being that sucks the blood from his victims at night. Dracula’s powers of seduction are irresistible, but Van Helsing vows to end his seemingly immortal existence on Earth.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: The Broken Bean at Minden

MINDEN, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has a knack for finding those unique spots across the ArkLaTex when in search of a Tasty Tuesday location. This week he takes us to The Broken Bean at Minden, a great little coffee shop that you need to visit. Drop by at...
MINDEN, LA
High School Football PRO

Bossier City, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Big Weather Changes Coming for Shreveport- SOON

There's a meme floating around social media with a beautiful picture of fall leaves changing down a winding country road with the caption saying something like, "Fall is Coming!... Not available in Louisiana." Anyone who's spent any time in the Bayou State can relate. We do get a fall season......
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pumpkin Shine on Line forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Look for clear and quite cool weather for the Pumpkin Shine on Line at Betty Virginia Park this evening. It continues until 8 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 50s early and 40s toward the end. Rain is not expected. Enjoy!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Piney Park, Marshall, Texas

MARSHALL, Texas - Piney Park in Marshall, Texas is a destination you need to put on your to-do list this fall, leading up to Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Monday morning for his Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment, Rick he ventured off to East Texas where there's plenty to see ahead of the holidays.
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Freeze Warning for tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex tonight according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. It starts at 1 a.m. and goes until 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast in the upper 20s to low 30s. Also, frost is expected. In Shreveport,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Allendale home destroyed by fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - A wood-framed home is in ruins Monday morning after a major house fire. It happened about 4:30 a.m. on Perrin Street near Elder in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. A neighbor alerted the Shreveport Fire Department to the blaze at the vacant home. It took the efforts of 30...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Frost and a freeze forecast for Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. - Winter-like temperatures in the 20s-30s are forecast for Tuesday night. Many locations across the ArkLaTex could set record lows and see record first freezes according to the Shreveport National Weather Service!. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches streets to close for Christmas preparation

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- It soon will be looking like Christmas again in the City of Lights. Public street closures are planned this week to allow the utility department crews to start hanging Christmas lights. Road closures will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night on the following dates...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Candidates to address crime at Shreveport Mayoral Forum Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. - The stage is set for Tuesday night's big event. Five Shreveport mayoral candidates will square off on stage in from of dozens of likely voters. KTBS 3, along with the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, and Louisiana State University Shreveport present the 2022 Vote Mayoral Forum: Addressing Crime in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fire destroys a two-story home in the Queensborough neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two brothers escaped a fire that destroyed a two-story home in the 4000 block of Grove Avenue late Tuesday night. The Shreveport Fire department was called to the home at 11:36 p.m. where they found the home engulfed in flames, and the brothers escaped without injury. According to the Shreveport Fire Department it took 30 firefighters and 14 minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters were able to save two kittens and one dog. Red Cross was on the scene to offer any services the two men might need since the are without a home.
SHREVEPORT, LA

