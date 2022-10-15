Read full article on original website
Griffin's POTW: Andy Lim
It’s hard to find a time when Andy Lim isn’t smiling on the gridiron. it's just so much fun, just a happy guy." The Benton wide receiver and tight end has thoughts of becoming a physical therapist and says getting ready for football sparked his potential career choice.
What's Happening: Oct. 21-23
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. BPCC Theatre has been known to conjure up a wickedly good version of the classic vampire thriller, Dracula. The story begins with Dr. Seward’s discovery that his daughter, Lucy Seward, has been attacked by a mysterious illness. Dr. Seward, who owns and operates a sanatorium, calls upon Dr. Abraham Van Helsing to determine what is wrong with his dear Lucy. It is then that Van Helsing uncovers the truth behind Lucy’s illness; he believes that she is the victim of a vampire attack. However, it’s not just any vampire. Lucy has had an encounter with Count Dracula, a ghostly being that sucks the blood from his victims at night. Dracula’s powers of seduction are irresistible, but Van Helsing vows to end his seemingly immortal existence on Earth.
Tasty Tuesday: The Broken Bean at Minden
MINDEN, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has a knack for finding those unique spots across the ArkLaTex when in search of a Tasty Tuesday location. This week he takes us to The Broken Bean at Minden, a great little coffee shop that you need to visit. Drop by at...
Bossier City, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Big Weather Changes Coming for Shreveport- SOON
There's a meme floating around social media with a beautiful picture of fall leaves changing down a winding country road with the caption saying something like, "Fall is Coming!... Not available in Louisiana." Anyone who's spent any time in the Bayou State can relate. We do get a fall season......
Pumpkin Shine on Line forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Look for clear and quite cool weather for the Pumpkin Shine on Line at Betty Virginia Park this evening. It continues until 8 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 50s early and 40s toward the end. Rain is not expected. Enjoy!
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Piney Park, Marshall, Texas
MARSHALL, Texas - Piney Park in Marshall, Texas is a destination you need to put on your to-do list this fall, leading up to Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Monday morning for his Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment, Rick he ventured off to East Texas where there's plenty to see ahead of the holidays.
Freeze Warning for tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex tonight according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. It starts at 1 a.m. and goes until 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast in the upper 20s to low 30s. Also, frost is expected. In Shreveport,...
Build it and they will come? Perkins' partnership for new baseball stadium low on details
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three weeks out from election day, Mayor Adrian Perkins is swinging for the fence. But so far, details are still in the works. In what was billed as a major economic development announcement, Perkins said minor league baseball is coming back to the fairgrounds. "Today we all...
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
Freeze Warning Issued For Shreveport And Most Of Arklatex
For those who might be new to the Arklatex, the answer is yes. Mother Nature truly is bipolar here. In the same area where the temperature topped out over 90 on Saturday, we'll see our first freeze warning of the Fall late tonight/early tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather...
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
Allendale home destroyed by fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - A wood-framed home is in ruins Monday morning after a major house fire. It happened about 4:30 a.m. on Perrin Street near Elder in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. A neighbor alerted the Shreveport Fire Department to the blaze at the vacant home. It took the efforts of 30...
Frost and a freeze forecast for Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. - Winter-like temperatures in the 20s-30s are forecast for Tuesday night. Many locations across the ArkLaTex could set record lows and see record first freezes according to the Shreveport National Weather Service!. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now...
Natchitoches streets to close for Christmas preparation
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- It soon will be looking like Christmas again in the City of Lights. Public street closures are planned this week to allow the utility department crews to start hanging Christmas lights. Road closures will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night on the following dates...
Father returning from deployment in Qatar surprises daughter at school
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex family is back together again!. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, a father returning from a deployment in Qatar surprised his daughter, who is a sixth-grader at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Shreveport. The girl’s mother says this is her husband’s fourth deployment. Joseph...
Candidates to address crime at Shreveport Mayoral Forum Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. - The stage is set for Tuesday night's big event. Five Shreveport mayoral candidates will square off on stage in from of dozens of likely voters. KTBS 3, along with the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, and Louisiana State University Shreveport present the 2022 Vote Mayoral Forum: Addressing Crime in Shreveport.
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
Bossier Parish schools hoping information for parents will protect kids
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Protecting our kids, it’s something all parents want to do. But it’s becoming more and more difficult in this technology age. Bossier Parish schools held an event Monday to inform parents about the dangers facing students right now. It is an adults only conversation...
Fire destroys a two-story home in the Queensborough neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two brothers escaped a fire that destroyed a two-story home in the 4000 block of Grove Avenue late Tuesday night. The Shreveport Fire department was called to the home at 11:36 p.m. where they found the home engulfed in flames, and the brothers escaped without injury. According to the Shreveport Fire Department it took 30 firefighters and 14 minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters were able to save two kittens and one dog. Red Cross was on the scene to offer any services the two men might need since the are without a home.
