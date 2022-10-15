ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacredheartpioneers.com

SHU Wins First Game of Season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Sacred Heart won its first game on the year, beating Colgate University at home 4-3. Led by three goals fromAine Keaney and a goal from Ines Braithwaite, the Pioneers were put their first game in the win column for the 2022 season. Keaney scored her...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Bovardi Nets Game-Winner in Pioneers 1-0 Victory

FAIRFIELD, Conn.– First-year Morgan Bovardi scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Sacred Heart women's soccer over Saint Francis University in Northeast Conference action at home on Sunday afternoon. With the win, Sacred Heart has clinched a spot in the NEC playoffs. Records:. Sacred Heart: 8-5-3, (4-1-2...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Hold on To Beat Albany 3-2

ALBANY, N.Y. – The Sacred Heart University women's volleyball team stepped out of Northeast Conference play for the final time on Tuesday. The Pioneers won their sixth match in a row by defeating Albany, 3-2 (25-16, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 17-15). Records:. Sacred Heart: 14-8, 6-1 NEC. Albany: 6-15, 1-3...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

McCray Named NEC Offensive Player of the Week

SOMERSET, NJ – More accolades are coming in for Sacred Heart University graduate quarterback Marquez McCray after his career day in the 40-27 win over Stonehill. On Monday, he was recognized by the Northeast Conference with Offensive Football Player of the Week. It's the second weekly honor from the...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

McCray Earns NEFWA Golden Helmet Award

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. – Anytime the Sacred Heart University football team needed points in Saturday's 40-27 win over Stonehill, quarterback Marquez McCray led his team to a score. He was honor for his efforts with the New England Football Writer's Golden Helmet Award. It's the first recognition for the Philadelphia...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Women’s Golf Holds Round One Lead at SHU Fall Classic

MILFORD, Conn. – Looking to win its second trophy in a row, the Sacred Heart University women's golf team is halfway to the victory at its own tournament. The Pioneers have a three-stroke lead following Sunday's first round of the SHU Fall Classic at Great River Golf Course. Sacred...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Men’s Tennis Has Impressive Performance at Wesleyan Invitational

Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 MIDDLETOWN, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University men's tennis team had a successful weekend at the Wesleyan Invitational. The Pioneers went 14-11 in singles and 5-2 in doubles. Sophomore duo Darius Eftekhar and Matyas Vencl won the B doubles flight round. The pair...
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy