What goes into a putting a debate on TV? Behind the scenes of the only 2022 gubernatorial debate hosted by News 3 Now

MADISON, Wis. — There’s still time to get your necessary identification ahead of the November 8 election. Valid ID is required to vote and could be in the form of a driver’s license, identification card and military or student ID. If you still need an ID, you can find a list of required documents to bring to the Division of Motor Vehicles or their website. If you do not have the needed documents readily available, you can still get an ID.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO