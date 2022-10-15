What goes into a putting a debate on TV? Behind the scenes of the only 2022 gubernatorial debate hosted by News 3 Now

Read full article on original website
x1071.com
For the Record: Tough medical decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin, Guv debate recap, and an EMS crisis
Key health official describes ‘gray areas’, doctors facing complex decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin. Doctors are facing an increasingly complex array of gray areas when treating pregnant people under Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban, Dr. Wendy Molaska told Naomi Kowles on For the Record. The president of the Wisconsin Medical Society says the organization is frequently fielding calls for guidance from doctors around the state, who under Wisconsin’s abortion ban could be prosecuted for providing abortions for anyone not in need of one as a life-saving measure.
x1071.com
WisDOT to provide free IDs for upcoming Fall Election
With the Wisconsin Fall election right around the corner, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding voters to make sure they have a proper ID so they can vote on November 8. Voters who need a Wisconsin ID can go to the DMV, where they’ll help with getting a voting ID free of charge.
x1071.com
Thousands of eligible Wisconsin voters face ballot barriers in jail
Within a few years of returning from two traumatic combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson lost his voting rights. He spent about four years in prison on felony charges that in Wisconsin result in disenfranchisement. What Carlson didn’t realize is that while he sat in jail prior to...
x1071.com
Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign pushes low-income voters to ballots
BELOIT, Wis. — Dozens joined the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign in marching through the streets of Beloit on Saturday. It was one of two-dozen demonstrations across the country. The group’s goal is to encourage low-income people to vote, saying the nation needs policies and politicians that center on the needs of poor and low-wealth people.
x1071.com
Wednesday marks last day for voter registration by mail, online in Wisconsin for Nov. 8 election
MADISON, Wis. — Wednesday is the last day Wisconsinites can register by mail or online to vote in the Nov. 8 election, but those who miss that deadline will still be able to register to vote in other ways. A voter wanting to register by mail needs to have...
x1071.com
PFAS Removal Program Begins
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources began a program Monday to collect and dispose of firefighting foam waste that contains PFAS. Under a $1 million deal included in Governor Tony Evers’ 2021-23 budget, North Shore Environmental Construction Inc. will collect and get rid of at least 25,000 gallons of foam from fire departments across the state. The move comes after a December 2020 recommendation from the Wisconsin PFAS Action Council. Officials said that fire departments in over 60 of the state’s counties have flagged firefighting foam for disposal under the new program.
x1071.com
Wisconsin DMV reminds voters of free Voter ID Petition Process
MADISON, Wis. — There’s still time to get your necessary identification ahead of the November 8 election. Valid ID is required to vote and could be in the form of a driver’s license, identification card and military or student ID. If you still need an ID, you can find a list of required documents to bring to the Division of Motor Vehicles or their website. If you do not have the needed documents readily available, you can still get an ID.
x1071.com
DNR to begin collecting, disposing firefighting foam containing PFAS
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources began a program Monday to collect and dispose of firefighting foam waste that contains PFAS. Under a $1 million deal included in Governor Tony Evers’ 2021-23 budget, North Shore Environmental Construction Inc. will collect and get rid of at least 25,000 gallons of foam from fire departments across the state.
x1071.com
Buckle Up, Phone Down’: Distracted driving deaths on the rise in Wisconsin
Distracted crash deaths are climbing in Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it’s because drivers are distracted and not buckling up every time they get on the road. WisDOT reports that 26 people died in distracted driving crash deaths in 2019. In 2021, this number climbed to 40 deaths, nearly a 54% increase over two years. And WisDOT states that over half of those killed in crashes involved someone not wearing a seatbelt.
x1071.com
Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe recalls beef strips, 18 other products
RIO, Wis. — Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe added another product to a long list of recalled foods Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Friday that 18 products had been voluntarily pulled off of shelves. On Tuesday, DATCP said the one-pound vacuum-sealed packages of Sweet and Spicy Beef Strips were also recalled.
x1071.com
Bird flu case confirmed in St. Croix County backyard flock
MADISON, Wis. — A bird flu case was identified in St. Croix County, state officials announced Monday. Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection officials said a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was found in a backyard flock, though the exact location of the flock was not given.
x1071.com
‘Buckle Up, Phone Down Day’ aims to reduce distracted driving, increase road safety
MADISON, Wis. — State officials are urging drivers to avoid distractions behind the wheel as part of an effort to improve safety on the roads. Monday marked Wisconsin’s second-annual “Buckle Up, Phone Down Day,” which aims to show drivers the importance of those two simple actions in preventing crashes.
