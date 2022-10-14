Read full article on original website
This week’s campus re-openings up to 78 schools & centers
The number of School District of Lee County schools and special centers to resume classes this week now stands at 78. Eleven schools and five special centers are still waiting clearance to re-open in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The nine additional schools cleared over the weekend to start classes...
School district adds two more schools to its re-openings list
The School District of Lee County will open two additional schools this Friday — Hector Cafferata and Skyline elementaries. Hector Cafferata will open as one of the district’s partnership schools:. • Grades K-2 will open at partner school Hancock Creek Elementary. • Grades 3-5 will open at partner...
Kids in costume eat free at Hooters on Halloween
Children wearing their Halloween costume at any of the Southwest Florida Hooters restaurants on Monday, Oct. 31 will receive a free kids meal. The meals are served on a Hooters Kids Club Frisbee that the kids can take home. Kids meal choices include grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders and mac & cheese. Kids meals include a side and beverage.
Health department offers FAQ on mold
Hurricane Ian and subsequent rains have left many property owners with questions about mold. The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has provided some answers to the most common questions. Frequently Asked Questions: Indoor Mold. How can I tell if there is mold in my home?. · Search areas...
The Players Circle Theater seeks volunteers; new season opens Nov. 1
The Players Circle Theater will hold a special meet-and-greet for volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 22. “There’s a volunteer job for everyone,” a release from the theater states. “And everyone needs to find his/her niche.”. North Fort Myers’ newest professional theater, is located at The Shell Factory, 16554...
Sullivan State Farm Insurance open, assisting community in recovery
Major storms and hurricanes are a way of life in Florida. Unfortunately, with the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, we have been reminded of just how vulnerable we are to mother nature. Having flood and wind insurance offers protection and security, and the Sullivan State Farm Insurance team in Cape Coral is onsite to assist residents during these first critical steps on the road to recovery.
FEMA offers resource guide
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian are underway, and we are here for you as we begin to rebuild even stronger and better! Please use this resource guide to assist you. ☐ FEMA: FEMA aids individuals and families who have disaster-caused damages to their homes as a result of a presidentially declared disaster. FEMA can help with other assistance needs, such as disaster-caused childcare needs, disaster medical expenses or necessary clean-up items. Phone: 800-621-3362.
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank donates $100,000 to support Southwest Florida Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has announced it will donate $100,000 to local nonprofit organizations to support local Hurricane Ian relief efforts. “As a community bank, we believe it is our responsibility to help our community, especially in the wake of such a devastating and tragic event like Hurricane Ian,” said Sanibel Captiva Community Bank President Kyle DeCicco. “Our goal for these funds is to support those who need it most so Southwest Florida can recover and rebuild.”
Shell Factory hosts Nam Jam
The Shell Factory, despite Ian-wrought damages in the Nature Park, the Southern Grill and more, took a step forward Sunday, holding its annual Nam Jam celebration, albeit in a simplified form. “We’re trying to bring some normalcy back and we didn’t want to cancel Nam Jam because it’s so important...
Florida Department of Health reopens some locations post Hurricane Ian
In response to Hurricane Ian, all locations for the Florida Department of Health in Lee County have been closed since the onset of Hurricane Ian. Some locations are open, while some locations will remain closed until further notice. The following locations are open and operating regular hours:. Community Health and...
The Gulf Coast Harmonizers announce “Fall Harmony Fest” returns
The Gulf Coast Harmonizers in their 30th year entertaining Lee County are bringing back the canceled “Fall Harmony Fest” with a couple of changes. After Hurricane Ian, the community could use some music to lift spirits. The free show will be Nov. 20, 2 p.m. at Cypress Lake...
Cape Coral hopes for improved flood rating
Cape Coral City Council will discuss the city’s hope for a better flood rating Wednesday. The workshop meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and will also include an update on the city-owned, privately operated waterpark. On the agenda:. • The National Flood Insurance Program’s community rating system has placed...
Watch out for burrowing owls
As you remove debris and place it by the curb, watch out for burrowing owls. “Many of Cape Coral’s iconic and endangered burrowing owls survived Ian,” the Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife said in a release issued this morning.“Resilient, just as their human neighbors have proven to be. Nature has taught he birds to leave their burrows and take shelter in places such as the eaves of our homes. The storm has passed, and Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife urges residents to check for burrows before dumping debris. The owls dig their burrows in empty lots and street medians. Humans cannot control the force of nature, but we can ensure that the City Bird of Cape Coral remains with us for generations to come.”
Matlacha Bridge and roadway open
A week after high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall across Southwest Florida, a passageway to badly-battered Pine Island opened Wednesday. Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement on Matlacha Wednesday morning before meeting with President Joe Biden while final inspections were being done. He said a temporary reconstruction of the bridge connecting the island area to the mainland would be open to the public later that day. While that claim did not come to fruition and the bridge did not open to the public, it was used on Wednesday for emergency vehicles, power company trucks, debris removal trucks, and supply trucks.
Lee Tax Collector’s South Office closed today
The Lee County Tax Collector’s South Office at 15680 Pine Ridge Road, Fort Myers, will be closed on Monday, Oct. 17 due to unforeseen power issues. “We are actively working to fix the issues and apologize for any inconvenience,” officials said. Customers with appointments have been contacted directly...
Lee County Solid Waste to resume recycling pickup this week
Lee County Solid Waste’s haulers will resume collecting of recycling beginning the week of Monday, Oct. 17. Residents should put out their recycling bins on their scheduled collection day. Recycling service was suspended following Hurricane Ian’s landfall. Residents of the city of Fort Myers and city of Cape...
Cape Council to hold special meeting
After losing two meetings because of Hurricane Ian, Cape Coral City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to deal of some of the business backlog. The session will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will include the reintroduction of a dozen ordinances and resolutions that had been introduced before the storm interrupted the consideration process. If again carried forward, public hearings will be set for the meeting on Nov. 2, the last full meeting for Council before the General Election.
Broadway Palm reopens after Hurricane Ian with ‘A Chorus Line’
The show must go on, so Broadway Palm is reopening after Hurricane Ian with “A Chorus Line” playing now through Nov. 12. The original production was an unprecedented box office hit receiving 12 Tony Award nominations and winning nine. This sensational musical captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.
Estimated restoration times for Sanibel Island – some essential services restored by Thursday
Although early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure there, key connections are expected to be restored this week. “Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt making it possible to restore power to essential...
Hurricane Ian Recovery Resources:Updates
Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, access to Fort Myers Beach will be limited to essential response personnel each Monday and Tuesday to speed restoration of essential services and infrastructure. The goal is to complete specific infrastructure rebuilding missions on a tight deadline. Residents and their hired contractors can access the island from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Essential response personnel include: debris management (crews from CrowderGulf and Thompson Debris); water and sewer utility providers; and transportation crews from Florida DOT and Lee DOT. The plan is an essential step in bringing back the residential, commercial, and tourism hub of Fort Myers Beach. It is designed to make substantial progress on a condensed timeline. This schedule will continue until further notice.
