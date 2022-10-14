As you remove debris and place it by the curb, watch out for burrowing owls. “Many of Cape Coral’s iconic and endangered burrowing owls survived Ian,” the Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife said in a release issued this morning.“Resilient, just as their human neighbors have proven to be. Nature has taught he birds to leave their burrows and take shelter in places such as the eaves of our homes. The storm has passed, and Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife urges residents to check for burrows before dumping debris. The owls dig their burrows in empty lots and street medians. Humans cannot control the force of nature, but we can ensure that the City Bird of Cape Coral remains with us for generations to come.”

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO