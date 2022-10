ALBANY, N.Y. – Saint Rose extended its unbeaten streak to three matches with a 2-0 victory over Bentley on Wednesday afternoon. The Golden Knights were coming off a 2-2 tie with Southern New Hampshire and a 5-1 win over Adelphi, two of the top teams in the NE10 standings. They improved to 4-3-3 in NE10 matches with the victory.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO