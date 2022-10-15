Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance’s CZ lashes out at Reuters reporter; Ethereum network at peak performance
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 18 includes Japan looking to amend KYC rules for crypto, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s post about the company’s recent dealings with a Reuters reporter and Texas’ probe into FTX US and Sam Bankman-Fried for allegedly offering unregistered securities. The...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 17: Polygon’s 8% gains leads large caps, but market remains stagnant
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $12.39 billion since the last wMarket report. As of press time, the total crypto market cap stood at $936.3 billion, up 1.3% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap grew 1.7% over the reporting period to $375.58 billion from $369.27 billion....
cryptoslate.com
Research: Bitcoin held on exchanges reaches its lowest since 4 years
The total amount of Bitcoin (BTC) held by exchanges reached its lowest since 2018, while Ethereum (ETH) supply on exchanges has been increasing significantly since June 2022. The numbers also indicate that investors who buy and hold Bitcoins prefer Coinbase to do so. Bitcoin. Bitcoin held by exchanges has reached...
cryptoslate.com
Mango Market exploiter says action was ‘legal’
Avraham Eisenberg stated that he was the brain behind the $114 million Mango Market exploit, adding that his actions were legal. In an Oct. 15 tweet, Eisenberg said he and his team used “the protocol as designed, even if the development team did not fully anticipate all the consequences of setting parameters the way they are.” He also labeled the exploit as a “highly profitable trading strategy.”
cryptoslate.com
LiveArtX official wallet compromised, NFT collection down 95%
One of LiveArtX‘s official wallets has been compromised around 19:00 UTC on Oct. 16, according to Wu Blockchain. LiveArtX is an NFT platform that is known for its NFT line Seven Treasures. The platform recently received over $4.5 million in strategic investment from various investors, including Animoca Brands, BNB Chain Fund, and KuCoin.
cryptoslate.com
Thousands of Bitcoin leave Coinbase for the first time since June
Roughly 50,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase on Oct. 18, making it the first time since June that such a massive amount of the flagship token has left the exchange. The chart below demonstrates the Bitcoin withdrawals from Coinbase since the beginning of the year with the orange line.
cryptoslate.com
Australian regulator suspends Holon Investments’ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Filecoin funds
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has ordered Holon Investments Australia Limited to cease offering crypto investment funds to retail investors for incomplete target market determination (TMD) submissions. A target market determination (TMD) is a document that details the customer profile and associated risk for a product. Holon had...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin held on exchanges plummets as 50K BTC leaves Coinbase; Aptos blockchain criticized on scalability
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 18 includes Do Kwon claiming charges against him are illegitimate, Aptos blockchain criticized for processing only four transactions on launch day, and Roofstock selling its first on-chain house as an NFT for $175,000. Coinbase saw about 50,000 BTC leave the exchange on...
cryptoslate.com
BitKeep suffers $1M hack
Decentralized multichain wallet BitKeep lost $1 million on Oct. 17 to a hacker who exploited its swap features on the BNB chain. Blockchain security company PeckShield first drew attention to the hack on Oct. 17 before BitKeep confirmed the event during the early hours of Oct. 18. The security company urged users to revoke approval to their wallet at the time of the hack.
cryptoslate.com
German crypto neobank Nuri shuts down business after failing to find buyer
Nuri, a German crypto neobank, is closing its doors as it was unable to find an acquirer after filing for insolvency in August, CEO Kristina Walcker-Mayer said in an Oct. 18 blog post. The CEO said the decision was taken as the company was unable to find a potential acquirer...
cryptoslate.com
Huobi token up 70% in the last 30 days, following Justin Sun’s arrival
Huobi Global has seen its native token HT surge up to 70% in the last 30 days, following the arrival of Tron founder Justin Sun as an advisor to the crypto exchange. According to CryptoSlate data, in the last 30 days, Huobi’s HT started trading flat between $4.1-$4.5 up until Oct. 10, when it spiked by 23.8% to close at $5.2.
cryptoslate.com
Quant rises over $200 after surging 100% in 30 days
Quant Network’s QNT token is one of the best-performing digital assets in the crypto market, as its value has surged by over 100% to $216.54 in the last 30 days. The native token of the interoperability-focused blockchain network has enjoyed a string of positive performances, culminating in being Oct. 17’s top gainer, according to CryptoSlate data.
cryptoslate.com
USDC trading now available on the Kinesis Exchange
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 17th October, 2022, Chainwire — Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver-based monetary system, has listed the FIAT-based...
Wednesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: APA, Edwards Lifesciences, Energy Products Partners, Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson, Match Group, Medtronic, Netflix, Trade Desk, Walmart and More
Wednesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included APA, Edwards Lifesciences, Energy Products Partners, Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson, Match Group, Medtronic, Netflix, Trade Desk and Walmart.
cryptoslate.com
Japan looks to amend crypto KYC rules
The Japanese government passed a cabinet decision to revise six foreign exchange laws to better combat money laundering on Oct. 14. These changes will also affect crypto trading businesses, as local news outlets report it. The revised bill will tighten know-your-customer (KYC) rules for crypto exchange businesses and expand money...
cryptoslate.com
Mastercard to address pent-up demand by offering banks an easy way into crypto
According to CNBC, payment processing giant Mastercard is rolling out a program helping financial institutions offer crypto trading. The program will offer a turnkey solution for banks to meet the crypto trading demands of customers. Mastercard said the service would leverage the Paxos trading platform to execute trades while offering help meeting regulatory compliance and security requirements.
Canada's annual inflation rate eases slightly to 6.9% on cheaper gas
OTTAWA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate inched down to 6.9% in September, the third consecutive monthly deceleration, as lower prices at the gas pump offset another 41-year high in food costs, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.
Insurer Travelers profit falls on hurricane costs, lower investment returns
Oct 19 (Reuters) - (The story has been corrected to fix net written premiums figure in paragraph 3 to $9.2 billion from $9.02 billion) Property and casualty insurer Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N) reported a 20% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by hurricane-related claims and lower returns on its investments.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin Association pursuing criminal charges against miner mining empty blocks
Bitcoin Association, a non-profit responsible for the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain, has revealed intentions to freeze block rewards and sue a malicious miner for breach of contract, according to an Oct 16 press statement. According to the Association, the said miner has been acting maliciously on the BSV chain since...
cryptoslate.com
Research: On-chain metrics show peak Ethereum network performance post-Merge
The Ethereum Merge was completed on Sept. 15, marking the network’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chain and a significant milestone on the road to ETH 2.0, AKA “Consensus Layer.”. A month on, what do on-chain metrics suggest regarding ETH’s network performance post-Merge?. Ethereum Participation Rate. Reliability...
Comments / 0