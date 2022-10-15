Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Hosts Concord on Continued Path to MEC Tournament
Wheeling, W. Va. - All season, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (5-8-1, 5-6-1) have had the goal of making their first-ever trip to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) tournament. On Wednesday, the Cardinals have a chance to get one step closer to that goal when they host Concord at 7 PM. A Cardinals win and a West Liberty loss would set up Wheeling with a chance to clinch their spot in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoffs on Saturday when they host Davis & Elkins on what will be senior day for the team.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Projected to Play Bowl Game in Myrtle Beach
Morgantown, West Virginia – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is a very popular vacation destination for West Virginians, and soon, the Mountaineers could travel south for a bowl game there. Action Network released their updated bowl projections today and the West Virginia Mountaineers are currently projected to play in the...
wucardinals.com
Mary DiFonzo/Aaron Juma Big Performances Lead to Cardinals High Flyer Awards
Wheeling, W. Va. - The playoff push is on for many of our Fall Athletic Teams as they head towards the end of their regular seasons. Two Cardinals had big performances to help their team to wins as the Wheeling University Athletic Department announced their weekly Cardinal High Flyer of the Week Awards on Tuesday. Wheeling Women's Soccer player Mary DiFonzo took home the female High Flyer Award while Rugby Player Aaron Juma took home this week's Men's High Flyer of the Week Honor.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Soccer Begins Final Home Stretch Hosting Concord
Wheeling, W. Va. - At the beginning of the year, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (6-7-1, 6-5-1) had three straight road games to start the year. Now, they are making up for it with three of their final four games being played at Bishop Schmitt Field. They begin their stretch of three-straight home games on Wednesday when they host Concord with kick-off at 4 PM. It is a game with playoff implications as a Wheeling win or a West Liberty loss to West Virginia Wesleyan would clinch Wheeling a spot in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) tournament for the first time since the 2018 season.
wucardinals.com
Volleyball Kicks off Week with MEC North Showdown Against Fairmont State
Wheeling, W. Va. - With just three weeks left in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Volleyball regular season, things are heating up as the push for the MEC Tournament is on. On Tuesday, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (15-7, 8-1) begins that push as they host Fairmont State in an MEC North Showdown. Both teams enter Tuesday's game with a 7-1 record in conference play as they battle for the MEC North Division crown.
wucardinals.com
Watkins Leads the Way in Sweep Over Fairmont State
Wheeling, W. Va. – On Tuesday night, the top two teams in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) North Division met in the Alma Grace McDonough Center. The Wheeling Volleyball team (16-7, 9-1) battled throughout the night, and came through with the 3-0 victory over Fairmont State. Redshirt senior Allonda Watkins had a big day, leading the way with 14 kills in the win.
Belmont, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WOWK
WVU-Texas Tech TV channel announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday that West Virginia’s Week 8 contest at Texas Tech will be televised on FS1. WVU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) will face the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) in Lubbock, Texas, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are...
Union Local senior spikes her way to victory
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– This Belmont County girl has been crushing it all season long, breaking school records and now taking her skills to the collegiate level. 7News has been highlighting athlete’s stories beyond the field but this time we are stepping onto the court. Somebody that can do just about anything she puts […]
West Virginia - Texas Tech TV and Kickoff Announced
West Virginia and Texas Tech will square off under the lights
Scarlet Nation
Senior Transfer Erik Stevenson Ignites Fire in New Team
Senior transfer Erik Stevenson hasn’t taken long to get acclimated to West Virginia basketball, and he’s already making his mark on the team. “It’s been a great transition. Obviously you guys know I’ve had to transition a lot in my college career, so they're making it easy to transition here and make it feel like home. They let me come in right away and insert my personality on the team and it’s just been a great fit, great transition, and we’ve had a great summer,” said Stevenson.
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
10 best Italian restaurants near Clarksburg, West Virginia, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, these are the best Italian restaurants in the Clarksburg area.
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
13abc.com
2 killed when small plane crashes into Ohio car dealership
MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — A small plane crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia early Tuesday, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about...
WDTV
Groundbreaking ceremony set for Menards in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After several years of delays due to COVID and supply chain issues, the long-promised Menards is about to become reality. Although a permit has yet to be filed, plenty of activity has taken place in recent days to let you know it is going to happen.
Troopers ID 2 killed after plane crashes at Ohio car dealership
MARIETTA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two people who died after a plane crashed at a car dealership parking lot in Marietta, Ohio Tuesday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street, according to the...
Four injured in Belmont County crash
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
WTRF
From Wheeling to Steubenville: Do you know the major announcements this past week?
(WTRF) — From mannequins that can simulate giving birth to a major announcement from Wheeling’s Chamber of Commerce, it’s been a week of excitement!. It started as racial slurs reportedly appearing on social media, then yelling them at football games. And now officials at Marshall County Schools want it stopped.
