Glenwood Springs, CO

9NEWS

Westbound I-70 back open after semi-truck crash

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Sunday afternoon after a semi-truck crash in Glenwood Canyon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The westbound lanes on interstate 70 were closed between Exit 133: Dotsero and Exit 129: Bair Ranch (Dotsero), according to CDOT's website....
Vail Daily News

Paul Agneberg in his own words: Eagle County Sheriff candidate seeks to decriminalize plant medicine, bring new approach to policing

The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the two candidates running for a four-year term as Eagle County sheriff. The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and is being conducted as a mail ballot election. Ballots will be mailed out starting Monday, Oct. 17. The last recommended day for voters to mail in ballots is Oct. 31, and polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. For more information, visit Eaglecounty.us/clerkandrecorder/votingandelections.
Summit Daily News

A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.

The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
