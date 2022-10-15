Takeaways: Jalen Green scores 33 as Rockets blast Pacers in preseason finale

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

In the final preseason game for both teams, second-year Jalen Green dropped 33 points in 29 minutes on efficient shooting as the Houston Rockets won at Indiana, 122-114 (box score). Green connected on 10-of-15 shots in Friday’s game (66.7%), including 4-of-7 on 3-pointers (57.1%). He also made all nine of his free throws.

Backcourt mate Kevin Porter Jr. added 22 points and 7 rebounds on 8-of-14 shooting (57.1%) for Houston (3-1), including 5-of-6 on 3-pointers (83.3%). Veteran guard Eric Gordon, who missed the previous two games for rest purposes, added 14 points in just 17 minutes on 4-of-8 shooting (50.0%) and 2-of-5 on 3-pointers (40.0%).

Second-year center Alperen Sengun recovered from a sluggish game Monday to record 12 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots in 22 minutes, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range.

Veteran guard Buddy Hield led the Pacers (2-2) with 19 points in 20 minutes on 6-of-9 shooting and 4-of-6 on 3-pointers (66.7%).

Jabari Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain), Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness), Garrison Mathews (illness), and Daishen Nix (lower back soreness) did not play for Houston, though all of those issues are considered minor and none are expected to miss time in the 2022-23 regular season, according to Friday’s update by head coach Stephen Silas.

Scroll on for postgame interviews, clips, and analysis. The Rockets will open regular-season play next Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Atlanta.

Highlights