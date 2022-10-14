Read full article on original website
Auburndale volleyball sweeps Spencer in WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal
AUBURNDALE – The Auburndale volleyball team used a surge at the end of the first set to gain momentum and went on to a 3-0 sweep of Spencer in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal Tuesday night at Auburndale. Auburndale won 25-11, 25-10, 25-18, to advance to a regional...
Young victims of Pulaski bonfire explosion being treated in Milwaukee
A bonfire in Pulaski after the homecoming football game left dozens injured. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
Classes canceled Tuesday for all of the New London School District
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- All classes in the New London School District have been canceled Tuesday. Here's the statement from the district.
WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion
WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SPOTTY SHOWERS... THEN WIND AND SNOW SHOWERS. A stubborn storm system will give us more cool and cloudy weather. Spotty showers are likely through this afternoon. Then, the wind picks up tonight, with a chance of slushy snow showers.
Wausau area obituaries October 14, 2022
Judy Rosemurgy, 84, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday September 27th at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her three children by her side. Judy was born on March 8, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, to the late Esther and Vernon Goldsworthy. Judy’s love of caring for people brought her to the professions of nursing, in-home caregiver, and hospice volunteer. Judy’s recovery and spiritual growth became her passion and reaching out to others on the same journey was always a privilege to her. Her true love was her family, she was a wonderful mom and an awesome grandma (or Munga as she was known to her seven grandchildren). There were many friends in and outside of recovery who graced her life and brought her joy, including her forever friend Peggy.
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green […]
GoFundMe pages raising funds for Pulaski area bonfire burn victims
Multiple GoFundMe pages have been set up to support victims who were burned after a bonfire explosion Friday.
Wood County Man Found Dead
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at the residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove in Pulaski. Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand...
UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control
Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
2 men rescued from capsized boat in Wisconsin River
Three hunters helped rescue crews pull two men from the Wisconsin River early Tuesday after a boat overturned near Bukolt Park, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded just before 6 a.m. to a report of two men clinging to the top of an overturned boat. Officials...
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
Oshkosh man accused of robbing business with a knife, arrested for armed robbery
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department reportedly arrested a man on armed robbery charges following an alleged incident on October 14. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, a 38-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested for armed robbery. He was reportedly arrested on October 16. Two days earlier...
Teen driver dies after rollover crash in Shawano County
At about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash near Mill Road and Stony Curve Road in the town of Bartelme.
Wis. Rapids woman dead after I-39 crash
A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on I-39, according to Portage County officials. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at mile marker 164. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, drifted into the median, over corrected and caused the northbound vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
