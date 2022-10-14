ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion

WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SPOTTY SHOWERS... THEN WIND AND SNOW SHOWERS. A stubborn storm system will give us more cool and cloudy weather. Spotty showers are likely through this afternoon. Then, the wind picks up tonight, with a chance of slushy snow showers.
PULASKI, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 14, 2022

Judy Rosemurgy, 84, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday September 27th at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her three children by her side. Judy was born on March 8, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, to the late Esther and Vernon Goldsworthy. Judy’s love of caring for people brought her to the professions of nursing, in-home caregiver, and hospice volunteer. Judy’s recovery and spiritual growth became her passion and reaching out to others on the same journey was always a privilege to her. Her true love was her family, she was a wonderful mom and an awesome grandma (or Munga as she was known to her seven grandchildren). There were many friends in and outside of recovery who graced her life and brought her joy, including her forever friend Peggy.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Man Found Dead

PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control

Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
SCHOFIELD, WI
whby.com

Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient

OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
OSHKOSH, WI
WausauPilot

2 men rescued from capsized boat in Wisconsin River

Three hunters helped rescue crews pull two men from the Wisconsin River early Tuesday after a boat overturned near Bukolt Park, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded just before 6 a.m. to a report of two men clinging to the top of an overturned boat. Officials...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
RICE LAKE, WI
WausauPilot

Wis. Rapids woman dead after I-39 crash

A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on I-39, according to Portage County officials. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at mile marker 164. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, drifted into the median, over corrected and caused the northbound vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Kristen Walters

Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month

A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
WESTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy