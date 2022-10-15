Read full article on original website
10-16-22: NMU Hockey swept at Notre Dame; NMU women get soccer victory while men fall short
NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny talks about what needs to get better against Alaska-Anchorage. The Huskies Darius Willias catches a touchdown pass from Will Ark. North Central Quarterback Luke Gorzinski scores the first touchdown in a 68-8 win over Norway. Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:57 AM UTC. Houghton's Tessa...
Feeding America stopping in Marquette Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Marquette on Wednesday. The pantry will be located at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Food distribution will begin at noon. It is a drive-through event, and it is requested that anyone picking up items remain in their vehicle.
October storm creates contrasting conditions across Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday brought an October mess to Marquette County. Parts of Marquette had no snow sticking to the ground, while Negaunee picked up about a foot of wet and heavy snow. More snow was reported farther west. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Robert Smith,...
The Ryan Report - Oct. 16, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of October talking to Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s (”UPCM”) new Executive Director, Jessica Hanley, and Nheena Weyer Ittner, former ED and founder. Hanley began her role on Monday, Oct. 3, replacing Nheena Weyer Ittner, who is...
MCHD holding COVID and flu vaccine clinic Wednesday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department will be holding a COVID and flu vaccine clinic Wednesday afternoon in Marquette. The clinic will take place inside the Berry Events Center on the east concourse, and will run from noon until 2:00 p.m. Those who attend must bring a photo I.D., insurance card(s), and COVID vaccination card. The vaccines being offered will be the COVID Bivalent Booster, and the Influenza Vaccine.
Marquette County is prepared for winter 2022
Marquette County, Mich. (WLUC) - Depending on where you are in the U.P. you may notice that winter has already come to visit. In areas of Marquette County, it’s led to some treacherous roads. Luckily, Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said even when the snow flies...
Upper Michigan Today partners with Peter White Public Library, The Courtyards for monthly book club
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are strong winds and a record-setting snowfall today in Upper Michigan. Meteorologist Jennifer Perez talks about the unseasonable amount of snow we see across the U.P. It’s the perfect weather to curl up with a book... and a very fitting day for UMT to reveal...
Gwinn School Board maintains flag policy
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn School Board has decided to maintain the current flag policy at a board meeting Monday night. The decision came after the board’s policy committee recommended against adopting a flag policy that would ban flags, banners, or similar items. Many students from the school...
New US Attorney serving Upper Michigan, looking to disrupt Fentanyl increase
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new U.S. attorney is serving Upper Michigan, and he is focusing on Fentanyl. Mark Totten is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Michigan. The district covers 49 counties, including all of Upper Michigan. The main office is in Grand Rapids, but it has a location in Marquette.
Wet heavy snow, strong winds continue before gradual clearing midweek
Radar: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/. The first significant winter storm in Upper Michigan since February 2022 continues to bring wet snow and a rain/snow mix mainly spreading over the central and eastern counties of Upper Michigan Tuesday night through Wednesday -- as rain and snow showers gradually diminish over the western counties. An additional two inches or more snow possible is possible for western and central locations overnight through Wednesday -- snowfall amounts have totaled from a foot or more in some areas of Baraga and Marquette counties from 3am-3pm ET Tuesday. Two inches or more snowfall is expected over the eastern counties Tuesday night through Wednesday.
Marquette Lions Club saves glasses for charity
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club sorted used eyewear for charity Monday at the Federated Women’s Club House. Members of the club and community gathered to help. After pizza and snacks, the club got to work looking through used glasses that could be donated. Some of the...
Winter Storm Continues: wet heavy snow & strong winds
Wet heavy/dense will continue this morning in the central and eastern counties. This afternoon the snow transitions to rain in the east. Roads will be very difficult to travel on. The other main hazard today will be another of strong winds. North winds will remain gusting near 50mph along Lake Superior! This will lead to more sporadic power outages. The snow and wind will slowly decrease tonight. Additional snow amounts today through tonight will range 3-6″ in the higher elevations of western Marquette county with about 1-3″ in the east. The pattern changes for the end of the week with a warm-up!
UPDATE: M-553 opens between Pioneer Road and CR 480 after closure
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says all northbound and southbound lanes are open on M-553. That’s between County Road 480 and Pioneer Road in Marquette County. It was closed earlier because of a flashing traffic light that fell down. Last published: Oct 18, 2022...
Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Power outages are being reported across central and western Upper Michigan Tuesday as an early-season winter storm continues, bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Marquette BLP says it is currently experiencing multiple outages throughout its service territory; wet heavy...
Marquette Food Co-op celebrates national co-op month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is national co-op month. The Marquette Food Co-op is using the month as an excuse to introduce people to the co-op business model. The co-op is democratically owned by over 5,000 people in the U.P. who elect a board of directors that sets the goals and mission of the store. Owners will receive benefits this month, such as 10% off a shopping trip and triple owner rewards points for new owners. There will also be raffles and demos for shoppers.
First winter storm of the season underway
An early-season winter storm is bringing hazardous conditions to the U.P. today through tomorrow. Wet heavy dense snow will expand across the area today leading to slushy roads. There will be a shoreline versus an inland gradient. Near Lake Superior, there will be lower snow amounts, the strongest winds with gusts near 50mph and folding. Areas inland, especially the higher elevations will have high snowfall amounts. Snow amounts for most areas inland in the central and western counties will range 7-9″. The higher elevations will be around a foot of snow, and the higher elevations of Marquette/Baraga counties including the Huron Mountains and the Michigamme Highlands could range 16″ to near two feet through tomorrow night. The other significant impact is strong winds. Northerly winds will gust 45-50mph near Lake Superior with areas farther south ranging from 35-45mph. Impacts from this include power outages, limited road visibility, and flooding near Lake Superior. Winds will begin to weaken tomorrow evening along with the snow. Following this system, the week will have a warming trend.
‘Break the Silence’ procession encourages domestic violence victims to come forward
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement and community members participated in a “Break the Silence” event for domestic violence awareness month in Iron Mountain Tuesday. With lights and sirens blaring, police cars, community members, and the TV6 bureau car drove down South Stephenson Avenue with a purple...
