California State

Terry Mansfield

Best Dog Breeds to Have as Pets

According to experts, some dog breeds are better than others to have as pets and as your best friend. A Labrador Golden Retriever.Image by Manuela Hoppe from Pixabay. Science has shown that certain dog breeds make the best pets. Suppose you're looking for a furry friend to add to your family. In that case, these are the ten dog breeds you definitely should consider, according to experts.
petpress.net

Top 10 Strongest Dog Breeds in The World That Will Be a Good Pet

There are many different types of dog breeds in the world, and each has its unique set of strengths and weaknesses. Some dog breeds are better at hunting, while others are better at protecting their owners. But which dog breed is the strongest?. In this blog post, we will look...
Washington Examiner

Oz rejects animal testing charges

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign Wednesday rejected charges leveled in a new animal welfare group’s ad that said he was involved in animal tests over a decade ago. "Dr. Mehmet Oz never abused any animals, and suggesting otherwise is a pathetic, ridiculous, and false attack,” said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts

PENYABANGAN, Indonesia (AP) — It took a broken air conditioner for Tom Bowling to figure out — after nearly eight months of failure — how to breed the coveted pink-yellow tropical fish known as blotched anthias. Bowling, an ornamental fish breeder based in Palau, had kept the fish in cool water, trying to replicate the temperatures the deep-water creatures are usually found in. But when the air conditioner broke the water temperature rose by a few degrees overnight -- with surprising results. “They started spawning...
FLORIDA STATE
The Blade

Lessenberry: A race for control of Congress

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. — Four years ago, Michigan Republicans found an unexpected charismatic star candidate: John James, an African-American businessman who graduated from West Point, and served with distinction in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following two tours of duty in Iraq, he earned his MBA at the University of Michigan and then went to work for the global supply chain management company his father founded. Four years ago, at 37, he decided to run for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, to challenge incumbent Debbie Stabenow. He won the nomination, thanks both to lackluster competition and a timely endorsement from...
MICHIGAN STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: PETA to protest with ‘giant sheep’ at Navy Secretary event to stop ‘cruel’ animal testing

PETA, an animal advocacy group, plans to protest the U.S. Navy on Thursday over its decompression illness and oxygen toxicity experiments, which are conducted on sheep and other animals. PETA said a “giant sheep” will lead the protest during the Professional Services Council (PSC) Defense Conference in Arlington, Virginia, where Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro is scheduled to speak.
VIRGINIA STATE
petproductnews.com

Hill’s Launches Veterinary Academy

Hill’s Pet Nutrition unveiled a multifaceted effort centered around its continued support of the veterinary profession during its recently held annual Hill’s Global Symposium. The effort includes the launch of a robust and centralized continuing education platform and an impactful donation to the Veterinary Hope Foundation. This year’s...
TOPEKA, KS

