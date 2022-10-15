Read full article on original website
Russian Puppet Leaders Flee Approaching Ukrainian Troops
Moscow-appointed officials occupying a key city in Ukraine are getting out of dodge and urging residents to evacuate ahead of a feared counter-offensive by Ukrainian troops to retake the southern city of Kherson. Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the local Kremlin-controlled administration, used a video appeal to urge residents in the occupied city to evacuate as Russian forces have been pushed back between 13 and 20 miles in the area over the last few weeks. The Russian-backed governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, separately announced that the local administration was moving to the left bank of the Dnipro River ahead of an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive. Although the city is on territory which Russian President Vladimir Putin formally annexed into the Russian Federation, neither Ukraine nor its western allies acknowledge the land-grab. “I ask you to take my words seriously and to interpret them as a call to evacuate as fast as you possibly can,” Stremousov said, adding that locals would be accommodated in Russia. Russian state media agency TASS quoted the Kherson region chief saying around 50,000-60,000 people would be evacuated in the next six days.Read it at Reuters
Liz Truss bows to Tory pressure to keep ‘triple lock’ on pensions
Liz Truss has bowed to a Conservative revolt and agreed to hike pensions in line with soaring inflation – after No 10 suggested the pledge would be dumped.“I have been clear that we are protecting the triple lock on pensions,” the beleaguered prime minister told MPs.But, moments later, Ms Truss refused to make a similar commitment to increase benefits in line with inflation that has topped 10 per cent again.She declared the crucial “budget” on 31 October would “make sure that the most vulnerable are protected” – but declined to rule out a below-inflation rise next April.As she fights...
Former US Security Officials, Experts Reserve Concerns Over TikTok Compromising National Security
Former national security officials and other experts found that TikTok users would still be exposed to hacking and spying by China even if the U.S. spared the video platform from a total ban in the country, Bloomberg reported. The Justice Department reviewed an accord that would keep China's ByteDance Ltd's...
UK foreign minister says beating of protester at Chinese consulate 'unacceptable'
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday the treatment of a protester seen being pulled into the grounds of a Chinese consulate and beaten was "unacceptable" while the Consul-General said demonstrators had stormed its grounds.
