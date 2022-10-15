Read full article on original website
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
N.J. mother charged in death of 2-year-old who ingested fentanyl, authorities say
A New Jersey mother has been charged with aggravated manslaughter weeks after her 2-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died, authorities said. Natalie M. Sabie, 34, of Lacey, was also charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of fentanyl following her arrest Friday, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.
Woman killed in St. Paul bicycle crash remembered as devoted single mother
Jennifer Lindstrom, pictured right. Courtesy of GoFundMe. A woman killed in a bicycle crash in St. Paul this month is remembered as a hardworking single mother-of-two. Jennifer Lindstrom, 54, died at the hospital following a crash last Saturday in the Highwood Hills neighborhood, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
NJ woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens, hurting 3
GLASSBORO — A woman who was involved in a fight at an apartment complex Monday afternoon faces attempted murder charges after police say she intentionally plowed her car into a crowd of teens. Police say the victims were not involved in the initial altercation. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove,...
News 12
Police: Woman killed, 2 girls injured when car rams into Lakewood food pantry
Authorities said a woman was killed and two children were injured when a car plowed into them while they were at a food pantry Saturday morning in Lakewood. A makeshift memorial was erected Sunday morning for the woman who died in the accident in the parking lot of St. Vincent De Paul's Food Pantry.
WDEL 1150AM
Pennsylvania man dies following motorcycle crash near Delaware border
Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident in the Beaver Valley area. Police said that a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was driving a motorcycle southbound on Brandywine Creek Road late Saturday morning when the motorcycle left the roadway on a curve near Beaver Dam Road and struck a large rock. The man later died at an area hospital of his injuries. His name has not yet been released.
Car In Violent Crash Was Leaving Pop-Up Rally At Willow Grove Park Mall: Police
A vehicle that is believed to have left a chaotic, unauthorized car rally at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Montgomery County overnight, authorities said. The striking vehicle hit several parked and unattended vehicles before coming to rest in the middle of the 2900 block of Old Welsh Road in Abington around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, police said.
Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege
A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
wfft.com
Motorcycle crash leaves Ohio man dead near state line
FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WFFT) - An Ohio man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell drove off the road on State Route 119 near Indiana Ohio State Line Road. First responders took him to a hospital in Coldwater,...
WILD PURSUIT: Thieves Crash BMW Before Leading Chase Through Multiple NJ Towns
Three men and a teenager led police on a wild pursuit after crashing a stolen BMW, and then hopping in a Lexus SUV, causing one state trooper to crash his vehicle on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend, authorities said. Trouble began around 2:10 p.m. when troopers responded to...
NJ man, 40, killed in fatal Aberdeen dirt bike crash
ABERDEEN — The victim of a fatal crash involving an SUV and a dirt bike has been identified as a man from the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. Clifford Walton, 40, was fatally injured in the crash shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people were hurt. The sheriff's office has only said "many individuals." Several people have been hospitalized.
Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine
An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
Single grave on the Parkway might be one of loneliest, oldest cemeteries in N.J.
It’s not unusual to see faded ribbons, wilting flowers or weather-worn teddy bears marking a roadside memorial where drivers in New Jersey lost their lives. But there’s a final resting place along the Garden State Parkway that’s a bit different.
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
NJ firefighter surprised by snake — and it bites!
Stan Cinowski has seen a lot in his years as a volunteer firefighter but he's never seen this!. In a post on Facebook, the Rio Grande Fire Company reports that Stan was getting ready to go out on a call when he got the surprise of his life. "Stan Cinowski...
News 12 New Jersey Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 New Jersey
WRAL
People on social media #RunForSue in memory of Hedingham shooting victim
From California to New Jersey runners posted the miles they logged Sunday on social media, captioned #RunForSue. From California to New Jersey runners posted the miles they logged Sunday on social media, captioned #RunForSue.
12-year-old boy fatally shot by uncle in hunting accident identified
The 12-year-old St. Paul boy tragically killed in a hunting accident at the weekend has been identified. On Sunday, Jeremy Her and his uncle went hunting for squirrels in Moose Lake Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At around 8:20 a.m., Her’s uncle accidentally shot him behind his...
Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
