Ewing Township, NJ

WDEL 1150AM

Pennsylvania man dies following motorcycle crash near Delaware border

Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident in the Beaver Valley area. Police said that a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was driving a motorcycle southbound on Brandywine Creek Road late Saturday morning when the motorcycle left the roadway on a curve near Beaver Dam Road and struck a large rock. The man later died at an area hospital of his injuries. His name has not yet been released.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege

A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
GALLOWAY, NJ
wfft.com

Motorcycle crash leaves Ohio man dead near state line

FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WFFT) - An Ohio man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell drove off the road on State Route 119 near Indiana Ohio State Line Road. First responders took him to a hospital in Coldwater,...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
CBS Chicago

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people were hurt. The sheriff's office has only said "many individuals." Several people have been hospitalized. 
WISCONSIN STATE
94.5 PST

Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine

An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ firefighter surprised by snake — and it bites!

Stan Cinowski has seen a lot in his years as a volunteer firefighter but he's never seen this!. In a post on Facebook, the Rio Grande Fire Company reports that Stan was getting ready to go out on a call when he got the surprise of his life. "Stan Cinowski...
CBS Minnesota

Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
SAINT PAUL, MN

