TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) (“Warrior Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the summer field mapping and sampling program on its Kirkland Lake West (“KLW”) and Kirkland Lake Central (“KLC”) claim groups located in the Kirkland Lake gold camp (Figure 1). Work this summer comprised mapping and collecting 239 grab samples across the KLW and KLC claim groups over 45 field days by a two-person team. The work complements the heliborne geophysical survey recently completed ( See September 8, 2022 news release ). To date, the best assay returned from a bedrock grab sample is 34.7 g/t Au on the western side of the KLW property. Additional assay results are pending. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005439/en/ Figure 1. Warrior Gold’s land position in the Kirkland Lake gold camp (map from DigiData/EarthLabs). (Photo: Business Wire)

