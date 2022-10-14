ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln expert, MSU alumnus visiting for Williams lecture series

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University Libraries is welcoming an esteemed alumnus and Abraham Lincoln expert as the keynote speaker for the fifth annual Frank and Virginia Williams Lecture on Lincoln and Civil War Studies. Author and historian Terry Alford will present “The Lincolns, the Booths and the Spirits: Two Families...
Dunn-Seiler Museum announces their new virtual exhibit "Mississippi Fossils at the Dunn-Seiler Museum"

The Dunn-Seiler Museum is pleased to announce the grand opening of our new virtual exhibit, "Mississippi Fossils at the Dunn-Seiler Museum", which is housed on the Mitchell Memorial Library website. The exhibit features information about the geologic history of Mississippi and photos of a selection of fossils from our collections, some of which you could even find in your back yard! Visitors to the virtual museum can even play with interactive 3D scans of one of our Mosasaur specimens!
MSU faculty receive inaugural Advancing Collaborative Research funding awards

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Four Mississippi State University faculty-led projects are receiving funding to advance collaborative research with high potential impact as part of a new program administered by MSU’s Office of Research and Economic Development. The Advancing Collaborative Research Program, established this year by ORED, encourages interdisciplinary collaboration while advancing...
UN Food and Agriculture Organization formalizes agreement designating Mississippi State as Reference Center on AMR and Aquaculture Biosecurity

STARKVILLE, Miss.—The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is designating Mississippi State University as an FAO Reference Center on AMR and Aquaculture Biosecurity. The university has a long history of leading expertise in the areas of fisheries and aquaculture and previously has collaborated with the FAO in...
Flu, COVID-19 clinics continue at Longest Student Health Center

MSU’s Longest Student Health Center is providing flu shots by appointment only throughout the month of October on Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. These flu clinics also will continue in November and December on Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Flu vaccines are filed to insurance. The cost without insurance is $40. The shots are available to those at least 12 years of age.

