The Dunn-Seiler Museum is pleased to announce the grand opening of our new virtual exhibit, "Mississippi Fossils at the Dunn-Seiler Museum", which is housed on the Mitchell Memorial Library website. The exhibit features information about the geologic history of Mississippi and photos of a selection of fossils from our collections, some of which you could even find in your back yard! Visitors to the virtual museum can even play with interactive 3D scans of one of our Mosasaur specimens!

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO