Lincoln expert, MSU alumnus visiting for Williams lecture series
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University Libraries is welcoming an esteemed alumnus and Abraham Lincoln expert as the keynote speaker for the fifth annual Frank and Virginia Williams Lecture on Lincoln and Civil War Studies. Author and historian Terry Alford will present “The Lincolns, the Booths and the Spirits: Two Families...
Dunn-Seiler Museum announces their new virtual exhibit "Mississippi Fossils at the Dunn-Seiler Museum"
The Dunn-Seiler Museum is pleased to announce the grand opening of our new virtual exhibit, "Mississippi Fossils at the Dunn-Seiler Museum", which is housed on the Mitchell Memorial Library website. The exhibit features information about the geologic history of Mississippi and photos of a selection of fossils from our collections, some of which you could even find in your back yard! Visitors to the virtual museum can even play with interactive 3D scans of one of our Mosasaur specimens!
MSU faculty receive inaugural Advancing Collaborative Research funding awards
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Four Mississippi State University faculty-led projects are receiving funding to advance collaborative research with high potential impact as part of a new program administered by MSU’s Office of Research and Economic Development. The Advancing Collaborative Research Program, established this year by ORED, encourages interdisciplinary collaboration while advancing...
Faculty and staff invited to presentation for Shackouls Honors College dean position
MSU faculty, staff and students are invited to participate in an upcoming candidate presentation for the position of dean of the Judy and Bobby Shackouls Honors College. Dr. Tommy Anderson, a candidate for the position, will give a presentation on Monday, Oct. 24, at 9:30 a.m. in Fowlkes Auditorium. Anderson,...
UN Food and Agriculture Organization formalizes agreement designating Mississippi State as Reference Center on AMR and Aquaculture Biosecurity
STARKVILLE, Miss.—The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is designating Mississippi State University as an FAO Reference Center on AMR and Aquaculture Biosecurity. The university has a long history of leading expertise in the areas of fisheries and aquaculture and previously has collaborated with the FAO in...
Country music chart-topper Eli Young Band to take MSU Amphitheater stage in November
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University’s Music Maker Productions is presenting eight-time Billboard country chart-topper Eli Young Band on Nov. 17 at the MSU Amphitheater. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with food trucks, a photobooth and more activities prior to the concert’s 6 p.m. start. Just 1,000 pre-sale...
Flu, COVID-19 clinics continue at Longest Student Health Center
MSU’s Longest Student Health Center is providing flu shots by appointment only throughout the month of October on Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. These flu clinics also will continue in November and December on Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Flu vaccines are filed to insurance. The cost without insurance is $40. The shots are available to those at least 12 years of age.
Statement on the death of MSU student-athlete
