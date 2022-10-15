ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UNC's Armando Bacot Named Preseason ACC Player of the Year

North Carolina senior big man Armando Bacot has been named Preseason ACC Player of the Year. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Richmond, Va. native was the overwhelming choice, receiving 82 of the 101 votes. Joining Bacot with Preseason All-ACC honors were Caleb Love and R.J. Davis. Bacot returned to UNC for his...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Devin Leary undergoes successful surgery for torn pectoral muscle

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State quarterback Devin Leary has undergone successful surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. The news was shared by his mother, Lorie Leary, on Tuesday afternoon following the surgery performed by Dr. James Andrews in Gulf Breeze, Florida. "Devin has had a successful surgery and now recuperating,"...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

NC State football recruit Week 9 scoreboard

Record: 6-2. Result: lost to Wake Forest, 48-14. Final Statistics: Thomas is out for the season due to injury. Prior to his injury, he completed 42-of-58 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 20 times for 182 yards and three scores. Daemon Fagan -- S -- Fort Lauderdale...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Seth Trimble

The North Carolina back court is one of the best in the nation entering the 2022-23 season. Not only does UNC have arguably the best guard duo in the nation in juniors Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, bu the Tar Heels added a significant depth piece in four-star freshman Seth Trimble, who arrived in Chapel Hill as the nation's No. 30 prospect and No. 6 point guard (247Sports).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
384K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy