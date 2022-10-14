Ravens release final injury report for Week 6 matchup vs. Giants

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to the Meadowlands in Week 6 to for a matchup with the competitive New York Giants. Both teams will look to continue their strong starts to the 2022 season and add another victory to their early win total.

The Ravens released their final injury report for Week 6 on Friday, with the list featuring three players who will miss the matchup, one player who is doubtful and four others who didn’t have a game status heading into Week 6.

Headlining the list are wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), guard Ben Cleveland (foot) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) who will not play in Week 6. After missing practice all week, it was suspected that the three players would not be ready to play on Sunday. One player was listed as doubtful for the game on Sunday in running back Justice Hill (hamstring). Hill got in two limited practices on Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday.

The four players who did not have a status for the game on the final report, but are expected to play are cornerback Marcus Peters, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and guard Kevin Zeitler, who were all given a day of rest.