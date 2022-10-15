Monster Fest: Nickelodeon to Premiere New Halloween Episodes of Big Nate, The Loud House, Middlemost Post and The Smurfs on Oct. 21

Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Transformers: EarthSpark' in Germany on Nov. 28
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new CG-animated series Transformers: EarthSpark in Germany (Deutschland) on Monday 28th November 2022! The series will air weekday afternoons at 15:35 Uhr on free-to-air (FTA) channel Nick and 18:15 Uhr on pay-TV channel Nicktoons. The series will also air on Nickelodeon channels in Austria (Österreich) and Switzerland (Schweiz) starting Monday 28th November 2022.
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere New Santiago of the Seas' Halloween Special on October 19
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new Santiago of the Seas Halloween special "Peek-A-BOO!/Night of the Witches" on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT)!. In "Peek-A-BOO!," when Santiago and the crew are put in charge of babysitting a pet gargoyle, things go awry as the gargoyle gets loose. Then in "Night of the Witches," when Bonnie Bones steals a witch's broom, Santi and crew must get it back before the festive Night of the Witches is ruined! (#212)
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Benelux to Premiere New 'Pokémon Ultimate Journeys' Episodes From Oct. 24
Nickelodeon Benelux will be premiering brand new episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys (Pokémon Ultieme Reizen) in the Netherlands (Nederland) and Flanders (Vlaanderen) weekdays at 16:15 Uhr between Monday 24th October 2022 - Monday 14th November 2022!. Pokémon Ultieme Reizen. ma t/m vrij. 24/10 t/m 14/11. 16:15 uur.
nickalive.net
NickALive!
Paramount+ Australia to Premiere 'Transformers: EarthSpark' on Nov. 30. Original Animated Series Transformers: Earthspark. Transformers Earthspark. Streaming On Paramount+ Australia From Wednesday, 30 November. Paramount+, Nickelodeon and Hasbro’s Entertainment One (eOne) reveals the official trailer for the upcoming original animated series Transformers: Earthspark, which will debut the first two episodes...
nickalive.net
How to Stream & Scream 'Orphan: First Kill' For FREE on Paramount+ This Halloween
Stream & Scream with Paramount+ this Halloween! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Esther has never been what she seems. See how her story began in Orphan: First Kill, the thrilling prequel to the shocking horror hit, Orphan!. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to...
nickalive.net
"The Desert" with Jason Mantzoukas | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"The Desert" with Jason Mantzoukas | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Get ready for one of our quenchiest episodes, with returning super-guest Jason Mantzoukas! Jason’s back with Janet and Dante to talk about the both very stressful and very funny ATLA episode “The Desert,” in which some pivotal actions take place. Who is The White Lotus society? Where is Appa? And what should fans of Braving the Elements be called? All this and much more, so stay hydrated and avoid the buzzard wasps!
nickalive.net
How to Stream 'Blood & Treasure' for FREE on Paramount+
Stream all episodes of Blood & Treasure now exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Get ready to make your escape in Blood & Treasure. The action-adventure drama follows a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure.
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 14 Who Has Stuck Together
No dating app can upend this boat.
Yes, That’s Eddie Redmayne Playing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer
It’s the week before Eddie Redmayne’s latest film, Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” hits select theaters after a robust festival run. The Oscar winner is in an SUV, zipping from one engagement to the next (no, he is not driving; yes, he’s delighted to discover that the car itself has wifi, which makes Zooming possible). He’s been everywhere lately, Toronto to New York, Mill Valley to Newport Beach, Los Angeles to London. He’s all smiles. And, hilariously, the genial Brit somehow lights up even more when asked why he took on the role of Charles Cullen, potentially America’s most prolific serial...
nickalive.net
Paramount+ Unveils 'Tulsa King' Trailer, Key Art
PARAMOUNT+ DEBUTS THE OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR NEW ORIGINAL SERIES “TULSA KING,” STARRING ACADEMY AWARD® NOMINEE SYLVESTER STALLONE, DURING “NFL ON CBS”. Creator and Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan Serves as Executive Producer Alongside Academy Award Nominee and Emmy Award® Winner Terence Winter.
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Elevates Two Senior Executives On Consumer Insights Team
NEW YORK – Monday, October 17, 2022. Nickelodeon has named Makeda Mays Green Senior Vice President, Cultural and Consumer Insights. Andrea Strauss has been named Senior Vice President, Content and Brand Insights. The announcement was made today by Ron Geraci, Executive Vice President, Research and Strategic Insights, Nickelodeon, to whom they will both continue to report.
Love Her or Hate Her, ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Proves She’s Still a Star
Ever since she burst onto the New York standup scene in the late 2000s, we’ve watched Amy Schumer’s career take several successful and not-so-successful turns: from noted “sex comic” to Hollywood movie star to celebrity activist to New York Times bestselling author. These days, she’s allegedly causing tampon shortages as a spokesperson for Tampax.However, anyone who’s memorized the lyrics to “Girl, You Don’t Need Makeup” or walks into a McDonalds and instantly thinks of “The Food Room” knows that her funniest work to date is the Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer, which is now back for a long-awaited fifth...
nickalive.net
'Tyler Perry's Young Dylan', 'Warped!' and 'Noggin Knows' Receive Nominations in the 38th Artios Awards
The Casting Society of America (CSA) has announced the exciting news that Nickelodeon has received three nominations in the "Children's Pilot and Series (Live-Action)" category of the 38th Artios Awards!. The Artios Awards is an annual ceremony that honors the contributions of casting directors to the arts. Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick,...
Netflix Backs Indigenous Filmmakers as Streamer Hits Milestone in Canadian Content Support (Exclusive)
Netflix has given Anishinaabe filmmaker Jaime Wescoup $25,000 in film development financing to mark the U.S. video streamer passing the milestone of 1000 creators completing Netflix-supported film training programs in Canada. “There’s no one telling these stories. And these stories need to be told,” Wescoup tells The Hollywood Reporter about his documentary in the works about two female First Nations reserve chiefs — chief Kyra Wilson of Long Plain First Nation and chief Angela Levasseur of the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's Data Vault Cracks Open a Little (For Its Advertising Partners)'The School for Good and Evil' Review: Charlize...
nickalive.net
Tulsa King | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Tulsa King | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. He's not in New York anymore. Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King, coming soon to Paramount+. Click HERE to find out more. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Properties Become Firm Favourites In Europe
Kids Platforms and Channels Benefit from Strong Shows. During the first half of 2022, beloved kids’ shows are being revived by successful reboots and spin-offs. Programs extend from platforms to TV channels and also explore the audio environment with podcasts inspired by TV series and vice-versa. In terms of contents, trends reinforce and fine-tune existing topics.
Comments / 0