High School Volleyball Scores 10/18
SEM hosted Twin Loup and Arcadia/Loup City for a volleyball triangular on Tuesday. SEM picked up its 22nd and 23rd wins of the season. The Lady Mustangs defeated Twin Loup in straight sets 25-18, 25-19 and defeated Arcadia/Loup City in straight sets 25-18, 25-8. In the other match of the night, Twin Loup collected its 20th win of the season defeating Arcadia/Loup City in straight sets 25-19, 25-21. It was the final matches of the regular season for Twin Loup and Arcadia/Loup City. SEM will conclude its regular season Thursday when it hosts Shelton. Sub district tournament volleyball begins next week.
Nebraska Cattlemen Announce Bovee Fire Relief Fund
LINCOLN – Tuesday, October 18 marked the Nebraska Cattlemen’s solidarity with their compatriots throughout Thomas and Blaine Counties. The leadership of the organization’s Disaster Relief Fund announced this week they will accept monetary donations and relief applications to assist beef producers in the areas affected by the Bovee Fire earlier this month. Donations will be accepted until November 30, and relief applications will be accepted through the end of the year; that deadline is December 31, 2022.
Extension Office Announces Martha and Don Romeo Scholarship
BROKEN BOW – The Nebraska Association of Fair Managers have announced two new scholarships. Two Martha and Don Romeo Scholarships worth $500 each will be awarded to one 4-H girl and one 4-H boy who are graduating seniors in the state of Nebraska and who plan to continue with post-high school education.
Funeral Home Finds New Life in Callaway
CALLAWAY – The Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway has a sharp new look, but the family at the heart of it all remains unchanged; Nick Reynolds, now at the helm of the family business, says that the face lift was a much-needed and timely upgrade. “The house served its...
Game and Parks Commission to Hold Five-Year Plan Meeting in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider approving a five-year plan to recruit, retain and reactivate outdoor enthusiasts at its October 21 meeting in Broken Bow. If approved, the 2023-2027 Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Plan would provide goals, objectives and strategies that would help Game...
Funeral Services for Brandon Morse, age 32
Brandon Morse age 32 of Sargent, NE died October 16, 2022, at the Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Catholic Church in Sargent, NE with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery at Sargent, NE. A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, October 19th at 6:30 pm at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Catholic Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at govierbrothers.com.
CEDC Confirms Purchase of Custer School, Reveals Details
BROKEN BOW – The 84-year-old Custer Elementary School building may be entering its final autumn by most estimates. The Custer Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) placed a $20,000 asbestos abatement bid on the school on Monday, which was unanimously accepted. The tentative plan, according to the CEDC, is to demolish...
