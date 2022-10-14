Brandon Morse age 32 of Sargent, NE died October 16, 2022, at the Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Catholic Church in Sargent, NE with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery at Sargent, NE. A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, October 19th at 6:30 pm at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Catholic Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at govierbrothers.com.

