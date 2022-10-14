Chris Olave injury update: Saints rookie WR questionable for Sunday after concussion suffered vs. Seahawks

Given how scarce the tight end position is in fantasy football, not having three starter-caliber players is a big blow to the position as a whole. Darren Waller's, Pat Freiermuth's, and Dalton Schultz's names are likely going to pop up on their respective team's injury reports come Wednesday, and it's worthwhile to check to see if things are trending in the right direction for the coming week, especially with Tyler Higbee, Dallas Goedert, and Dawson Knox already out of the TE rankings because of bye weeks.

