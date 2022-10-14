Chris Olave injury update: Saints rookie WR questionable for Sunday after concussion suffered vs. Seahawks

Read full article on original website
Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver following sideline arguments on Sunday (UPDATE)
UPDATE (1:14 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals have traded for #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson. A new WR for Kyler Murray.” Read more about that here. ***. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. That could be what the Carolina Panthers...
Is Chris Olave playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football
Fantasy football owners were without one of this season's top rookies when Chris Olave (concussion) was inactive last week, and with a Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup in Arizona looming, you can bet nervous owners will be searching for injury updates early and often this week. With Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) also ailing for the Saints, Olave has a chance to command another huge target share and post WR1-caliber numbers. If he's out, Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway could quickly go from waiver-wire afterthoughts to legit start 'em, sit 'em candidates.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany, Shares Disturbing News
There are a lot of positives that come with being a star NFL quarterback, or being married to one. Unfortunately, there are some negatives, too. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared one of those negatives on social media this weekend. "Informative tweet, Trying...
Josh Gordon suspension timeline: How WR's career path led him to release from Titans
Josh Gordon has had plenty of NFL opportunities to play wide receiver for the Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, Chiefs and Titans, After being suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy five times in his career (six suspensions overall), he is running close to empty on his chances. Gordon saw his...
How long is Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown out? Latest news, updates on Cardinal WR's injury status
This story has been updated. The Cardinals' struggling offense suffered a hit to its wide receiver depth on Sunday after Marquise "Hollywood" Brown exited the game with a foot injury. Brown was injured in the fourth quarter when the 5-9 Brown was unable to beat 6-4 cornerback Tariq Woolen of...
Fantasy RB PPR Rankings Week 7: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
The NFL season has been a rollercoaster so far this year, and no position in fantasy football has been as volatile as running back. We have seen some studs return to grace and some duds fall on their face. Injuries have been rampant, as always, and byes are serving as bigger obstacles to optimal lineup construction each week. With a pool that feels the shallowest it has all season, our Week 7 fantasy RB PPR rankings have you covered ahead of those ever-important start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Broncos vs. Chargers in Week 6
For the second week in a row, two AFC West teams collide on "Monday Night Football." This week, the Chargers are set to host the Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., as Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson go head-to-head in a star quarterback duel. Wilson and the Broncos are...
Randall Cobb injury update: Ankle injury leaves Packers, Aaron Rodgers without WR for 2-4 weeks
The Packers' wide receiver room has been something of a point of emphasis for Green Bay's offensive struggles in 2022, and it just got a bit more thin. Randall Cobb left the Packers-Jets Week 6 matchup with an ankle injury in the third quarter and was listed as questionable to return. On the Tuesday that followed, Cobb got some good news, though.
Dak Prescott injury update: Cowboys QB 'ready to go' vs. Lions
Dak Prescott appears primed to play his first game for the Cowboys since the team's season-opening loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday vs. the Lions. Dallas has been patient with Prescott's recovery from a fractured thumb to his throwing hand suffered in that game. It was a luxury the team could afford thanks to the efficient, relatively mistake-free play of backup Cooper Rush amid a 4-1 run through the schedule.
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 7 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 7, and things don't get easier with four offenses filled with top-flight fantasy performers — Bills, Eagles, Vikings, and Rams — off for the second and most brutal bye week of the 2022 NFL season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 7 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Kenny Pickett injury update: Mike Tomlin says Steelers' QB will play if cleared from concussion protocol
The Steelers were getting a spark from Kenny Pickett in their Week 6 game against the Buccaneers, but they have lost the first-round pick to a concussion. Pickett took a big hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing a pass midway through the third quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 6 game. He was able to complete the pass but came up injured on the play.
NFL coaches on the hot seat: Kliff Kingsbury, Nathaniel Hackett most likely to be fired next during 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season already has had its first coach fired. The Panthers dismissed Matt Rhule before Week 6. They won't be the only team looking for a new full-time sideline leader in 2023. Carolina will have significant company while searching for a replacement. The question is which other teams...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Pat Freiermuth, Dalton Schultz affecting Week 7 TE rankings
Given how scarce the tight end position is in fantasy football, not having three starter-caliber players is a big blow to the position as a whole. Darren Waller's, Pat Freiermuth's, and Dalton Schultz's names are likely going to pop up on their respective team's injury reports come Wednesday, and it's worthwhile to check to see if things are trending in the right direction for the coming week, especially with Tyler Higbee, Dallas Goedert, and Dawson Knox already out of the TE rankings because of bye weeks.
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 7: Latavius Murray, Greg Dulcich, Rondale Moore among top free agent pickups
Don't you just love Monday night surprises? Fantasy football owners got two this past week with Greg Dulcich paying off in his much-anticipated debut and Latavius Murray taking over for Melvin Gordon. Both will join the likes of Kenyan Drake, Deon Jackson, and Rondale Moore among the top Week 7 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. None are "must-haves," but they all qualify as potential free agent adds after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Russell Wilson injury update: Hamstring issue leaves Broncos QB's status for Week 7 vs. Jets unclear
Broncos country, let's cry. Denver hasn't exactly gotten off to a great start in the Russell Wilson-Nathaniel Hackett era. They fell to 2-4 with a "Monday Night Football" loss to the Chargers, and now, Wilson has another injury to worry about in addition to his performance. Coming off a reported...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson affecting Week 7 WR rankings
With Week 7 of the NFL season now on the horizon, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury reports to see who could play this weekend and who they might have to sit. This week, we have three key WRs (Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, and Jahan Dotson) who are all ailing with lower body injuries and could potentially be game-time decisions leading up to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. If any of these wide receivers sit out in Week 7, owners will have to dig deep on the waiver wire to find viable fill-ins.
Aaron Rodgers wants to simplify Packers' offense while Matt LaFleur preaches execution: 'I don't know what that means'
The Packers offense is at a crossroads six games into the season. And quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFLeur have differing opinions on how to proceed. Following Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday — a game in which Rodgers completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a score — the signal-caller said the team needed a simpler approach to reduce mistakes and miscues on offense.
