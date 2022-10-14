ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Best Same Game Parlay picks & player props for Sunday Night Football include a Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown & stingy defense on Tony Pollard, Dallas Goedert

By Sloan Piva
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Fantasy TE PPR Rankings Week 7: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football

Welcome to the tight end bye-pocalypse, where we lose four potential starters at a position that's already thinner than angel hair. Chances are, you might be looking for a sleeper or waiver wire streamer, and our Week 7 fantasy TE PPR rankings can help...sort of. Let's start with who won't...
Is Marquise Brown playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football

Marquise Brown has been one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals this season, but a foot injury has his status in doubt for Arizona's Week 7 Thursday Night Football showdown with the Saints. Brown's health issues coincide with the return of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), who will be a must-start in fantasy football lineups regardless of whether Hollywood plays. However, if the latter is out, it opens the door for a potential waiver-wire sleeper like Rondale Moore to make his way into early-week start 'em, sit 'em discussions.
TEMPE, AZ
Dak Prescott injury update: Cowboys QB 'ready to go' vs. Lions

Dak Prescott appears primed to play his first game for the Cowboys since the team's season-opening loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday vs. the Lions. Dallas has been patient with Prescott's recovery from a fractured thumb to his throwing hand suffered in that game. It was a luxury the team could afford thanks to the efficient, relatively mistake-free play of backup Cooper Rush amid a 4-1 run through the schedule.
DALLAS, TX
Randall Cobb injury update: Ankle injury leaves Packers, Aaron Rodgers without WR for 2-4 weeks

The Packers' wide receiver room has been something of a point of emphasis for Green Bay's offensive struggles in 2022, and it just got a bit more thin. Randall Cobb left the Packers-Jets Week 6 matchup with an ankle injury in the third quarter and was listed as questionable to return. On the Tuesday that followed, Cobb got some good news, though.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanDuel Picks Week 7: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

Week 7 features another solid 11-game NFL DFS main slate on Sunday afternoon. Our Week 7 FanDuel lineup has a couple of standout stars at RB and WR, along with a surging value defense that had an excellent performance last week at Green Bay. We also have Dak Prescott in our lineup, who is back on the field after missing the past five games with a thumb injury.
NFL DFS picks Week 7: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

With six weeks in the NFL season's rear-view mirror, the worst of the bye weeks is upon us. The Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings all have Week 7 off, which drastically reduces the number of studs across our NFL DFS player pools. But that's OK! We search for FanDuel and DraftKings sleepers and value picks every week so we can afford the high-priced daily fantasy football studs who earn their high salaries more often than not.
Aaron Rodgers wants to simplify Packers' offense while Matt LaFleur preaches execution: 'I don't know what that means'

The Packers offense is at a crossroads six games into the season. And quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFLeur have differing opinions on how to proceed. Following Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday — a game in which Rodgers completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a score — the signal-caller said the team needed a simpler approach to reduce mistakes and miscues on offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson affecting Week 7 WR rankings

With Week 7 of the NFL season now on the horizon, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury reports to see who could play this weekend and who they might have to sit. This week, we have three key WRs (Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, and Jahan Dotson) who are all ailing with lower body injuries and could potentially be game-time decisions leading up to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. If any of these wide receivers sit out in Week 7, owners will have to dig deep on the waiver wire to find viable fill-ins.
Kenny Pickett injury update: Mike Tomlin says Steelers' QB will play if cleared from concussion protocol

The Steelers were getting a spark from Kenny Pickett in their Week 6 game against the Buccaneers, but they have lost the first-round pick to a concussion. Pickett took a big hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing a pass midway through the third quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 6 game. He was able to complete the pass but came up injured on the play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jets' Sauce Gardner dons cheesehead following win vs. Packers: 'I'm never gonna forget that'

The Jets walked out of Lambeau Field with a 27-10 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday, continuing New York's ascent up the NFL ranks early in the 2022 NFL season. Rookie cornerback standout Sauce Gardner almost left Lambeau Field with more than just a win, though. Gardner, who got his hands on a number of Rodgers passes during the game, also got his hands on a signature foam cheesehead, parading around the field with it post-game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 7 pickups, free agents

This week's set of byes (Vikings, Eagles, Rams, Bills) is wiping out fantasy football stars across the league, and injuries will further complicate start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Unfortunately, the top Week 7 waiver wire pickups probably won't save you. Guys like Latavius Murray, Kenyan Drake, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Greg Dulcich might be able to provide some immediate relief and be worth moderate waiver claims/FAAB bids, but this is the type of week where you want to save your budget and look to improve with free agent adds as much as possible.
Tom Brady's subpar performance vs. short-handed Steelers defense, by the numbers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers struggled to a 20-18 road loss vs. the Steelers on Sunday, dropping Tampa Bay to 3-3 on the season. While credit must be given to the Steelers, Brady's performance was certainly lacking. The Buccaneers had four three-and-outs on offense and punted five times in all. Brady didn't throw his first touchdown until Tampa Bay's last drive, after which Pittsburgh ran out the final 4:38.
PITTSBURGH, PA

