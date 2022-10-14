Cowboys vs. Eagles: Best Same Game Parlay picks & player props for Sunday Night Football include a Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown & stingy defense on Tony Pollard, Dallas Goedert

With Week 7 of the NFL season now on the horizon, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury reports to see who could play this weekend and who they might have to sit. This week, we have three key WRs (Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, and Jahan Dotson) who are all ailing with lower body injuries and could potentially be game-time decisions leading up to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. If any of these wide receivers sit out in Week 7, owners will have to dig deep on the waiver wire to find viable fill-ins.

17 HOURS AGO