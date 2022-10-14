Cowboys vs. Eagles: Best Same Game Parlay picks & player props for Sunday Night Football include a Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown & stingy defense on Tony Pollard, Dallas Goedert

Read full article on original website
Fantasy TE PPR Rankings Week 7: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football
Welcome to the tight end bye-pocalypse, where we lose four potential starters at a position that's already thinner than angel hair. Chances are, you might be looking for a sleeper or waiver wire streamer, and our Week 7 fantasy TE PPR rankings can help...sort of. Let's start with who won't...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Marquise Brown playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football
Marquise Brown has been one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals this season, but a foot injury has his status in doubt for Arizona's Week 7 Thursday Night Football showdown with the Saints. Brown's health issues coincide with the return of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), who will be a must-start in fantasy football lineups regardless of whether Hollywood plays. However, if the latter is out, it opens the door for a potential waiver-wire sleeper like Rondale Moore to make his way into early-week start 'em, sit 'em discussions.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Broncos vs. Chargers on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 6
The Broncos and Chargers have a lot to live up to — in more ways than one. In Week 5, the Raiders and Chiefs played a stellar game that came down to the last Vegas possession in the fourth, and resulted in the Chiefs just barely eking out a win over their AFC West rivals, 30-29.
ng-sportingnews.com
Josh Gordon suspension timeline: How WR's career path led him to release from Titans
Josh Gordon has had plenty of NFL opportunities to play wide receiver for the Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, Chiefs and Titans, After being suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy five times in his career (six suspensions overall), he is running close to empty on his chances. Gordon saw his...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown out? Latest news, updates on Cardinal WR's injury status
This story has been updated. The Cardinals' struggling offense suffered a hit to its wide receiver depth on Sunday after Marquise "Hollywood" Brown exited the game with a foot injury. Brown was injured in the fourth quarter when the 5-9 Brown was unable to beat 6-4 cornerback Tariq Woolen of...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 8 top 25 games
It might be hard to top last week, but this is college football. Week 8 features five matchups between ranked teams. That starts with a battle of ACC unbeaten teams in No. 14 Syracuse and No. 5 Clemson at 12 p.m. The Big 12 has a pair of interesting matchups....
ng-sportingnews.com
Why was Mitch Trubisky benched? Steelers QB's confrontation with Diontae Johnson gave Kenny Pickett opportunity
Many assumed that Mitch Trubisky was benched by the Steelers in Week 4 because of his poor performance to start the 2022 NFL season. That wasn't, however, the only thing that prompted Pittsburgh to thrust first-round rookie Kenny Pickett into action against the Jets. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette...
ng-sportingnews.com
Dak Prescott injury update: Cowboys QB 'ready to go' vs. Lions
Dak Prescott appears primed to play his first game for the Cowboys since the team's season-opening loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday vs. the Lions. Dallas has been patient with Prescott's recovery from a fractured thumb to his throwing hand suffered in that game. It was a luxury the team could afford thanks to the efficient, relatively mistake-free play of backup Cooper Rush amid a 4-1 run through the schedule.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tennessee-Georgia and other top games that will define second half of college football season
The first half of the 2022 college football had a great finish. Week 7 featured six games between ranked teams, and it was so much fun. TCU beat Oklahoma State 43-40 in double overtime, Utah beat USC 43-42 in the final minute and Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49 in the clubhouse leader for "Game of the Year."
ng-sportingnews.com
Randall Cobb injury update: Ankle injury leaves Packers, Aaron Rodgers without WR for 2-4 weeks
The Packers' wide receiver room has been something of a point of emphasis for Green Bay's offensive struggles in 2022, and it just got a bit more thin. Randall Cobb left the Packers-Jets Week 6 matchup with an ankle injury in the third quarter and was listed as questionable to return. On the Tuesday that followed, Cobb got some good news, though.
ng-sportingnews.com
FanDuel Picks Week 7: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Week 7 features another solid 11-game NFL DFS main slate on Sunday afternoon. Our Week 7 FanDuel lineup has a couple of standout stars at RB and WR, along with a surging value defense that had an excellent performance last week at Green Bay. We also have Dak Prescott in our lineup, who is back on the field after missing the past five games with a thumb injury.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL DFS picks Week 7: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
With six weeks in the NFL season's rear-view mirror, the worst of the bye weeks is upon us. The Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings all have Week 7 off, which drastically reduces the number of studs across our NFL DFS player pools. But that's OK! We search for FanDuel and DraftKings sleepers and value picks every week so we can afford the high-priced daily fantasy football studs who earn their high salaries more often than not.
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Rodgers wants to simplify Packers' offense while Matt LaFleur preaches execution: 'I don't know what that means'
The Packers offense is at a crossroads six games into the season. And quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFLeur have differing opinions on how to proceed. Following Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday — a game in which Rodgers completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a score — the signal-caller said the team needed a simpler approach to reduce mistakes and miscues on offense.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson affecting Week 7 WR rankings
With Week 7 of the NFL season now on the horizon, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury reports to see who could play this weekend and who they might have to sit. This week, we have three key WRs (Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, and Jahan Dotson) who are all ailing with lower body injuries and could potentially be game-time decisions leading up to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. If any of these wide receivers sit out in Week 7, owners will have to dig deep on the waiver wire to find viable fill-ins.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kenny Pickett injury update: Mike Tomlin says Steelers' QB will play if cleared from concussion protocol
The Steelers were getting a spark from Kenny Pickett in their Week 6 game against the Buccaneers, but they have lost the first-round pick to a concussion. Pickett took a big hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing a pass midway through the third quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 6 game. He was able to complete the pass but came up injured on the play.
ng-sportingnews.com
Broncos vs. Chargers final score, results: Dustin Hopkins' overtime field goal lifts Los Angeles to 'Monday Night Football' win
Dustin Hopkins was far from 100% healthy on Monday night, but that didn't stop the Chargers kicker from coming through in the clutch, as his field goal in overtime lifted the team to a 19-16 win over the Broncos on "Monday Night Football". Hopkins was a perfect 4-for-4 on the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Russell Wilson injury update: Hamstring issue leaves Broncos QB's status for Week 7 vs. Jets unclear
Broncos country, let's cry. Denver hasn't exactly gotten off to a great start in the Russell Wilson-Nathaniel Hackett era. They fell to 2-4 with a "Monday Night Football" loss to the Chargers, and now, Wilson has another injury to worry about in addition to his performance. Coming off a reported...
ng-sportingnews.com
Jets' Sauce Gardner dons cheesehead following win vs. Packers: 'I'm never gonna forget that'
The Jets walked out of Lambeau Field with a 27-10 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday, continuing New York's ascent up the NFL ranks early in the 2022 NFL season. Rookie cornerback standout Sauce Gardner almost left Lambeau Field with more than just a win, though. Gardner, who got his hands on a number of Rodgers passes during the game, also got his hands on a signature foam cheesehead, parading around the field with it post-game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 7 pickups, free agents
This week's set of byes (Vikings, Eagles, Rams, Bills) is wiping out fantasy football stars across the league, and injuries will further complicate start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Unfortunately, the top Week 7 waiver wire pickups probably won't save you. Guys like Latavius Murray, Kenyan Drake, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Greg Dulcich might be able to provide some immediate relief and be worth moderate waiver claims/FAAB bids, but this is the type of week where you want to save your budget and look to improve with free agent adds as much as possible.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tom Brady's subpar performance vs. short-handed Steelers defense, by the numbers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers struggled to a 20-18 road loss vs. the Steelers on Sunday, dropping Tampa Bay to 3-3 on the season. While credit must be given to the Steelers, Brady's performance was certainly lacking. The Buccaneers had four three-and-outs on offense and punted five times in all. Brady didn't throw his first touchdown until Tampa Bay's last drive, after which Pittsburgh ran out the final 4:38.
