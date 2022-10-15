Penn State defense under Manny Diaz ready for top-10 showdown with Michigan

Safety Jaylen Reed (7) is one of three regulars on Penn State’s defense who hails from Detroit looking to make an impact in their homecoming to face Michigan on Saturday. Barry Reeger | AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

It didn’t take long for Manny Diaz to return to the national spotlight.

Less than a year after losing his high-profile head coaching job at Miami, Diaz is off to a successful start as Penn State’s defensive coordinator.

And with Power 5 athletic directors sporting some quick trigger fingers these days — two Big Ten coaches have already been fired — it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear Diaz’s name come up for some vacancies before long. Especially if the Nittany Lions can prevail in today’s top-10 showdown at Michigan.

Not that Diaz is willing to entertain those thoughts right now.

“Generally speaking, when you start to look in the future, bad things happen for you in the present,” Diaz said Thursday when asked if he could see himself as a head coach again down the line. “I’m fortunate to be the defensive coordinator at Penn State. That’s pretty cool to say out loud, and just trying to handle that to the best ability that I can.

“I’ve worked at some fantastic places. I didn’t spend a lot of time sitting around wishing for them to happen. They’ve all just sort of presented. That’s what we try to tell young coaches. Bloom where you’re planted and usually good things happen for you.

“Right now, the focus is just trying to find a way to hold the score down in Michigan.”

After all, the Big House has a way of humbling even strong Penn State squads. Though the Lions won their last trip to Ann Arbor in 2020, both teams were winless and reeling during the abbreviated pandemic season.

Penn State was ranked in 2018 and was hammered 42-7. The 2016 Big Ten champs got it even worse, falling 49-10.

Certainly the Lions are in much better shape on defense this year, especially compared to the 2016 squad that was down to third- and fourth-string linebackers against the Wolverines.

Diaz’s unit has allowed eight touchdowns through five games and only five in the past four contests.

“We always have a process of self-scout and checking all the various metrics,” Diaz said. Is the defense behaving the way it’s meant to? Are the coverages and the run fits behaving the way they’re meant to? What you saw is what you expected. I think we’re getting better week by week.

“We’re certainly better than we were on September 1. And, we’re going to have to be, because obviously, we know that the level of competition is increasing as well. So I’m just happy with the way that the guys are responding to everything that we’re trying to do. And I think our players know that there’s still a lot we can get better at.”

THREE AND OUT

Grounded

Penn State enters the game ranked fifth in the nation in run defense, allowing just under 80 yards per game. The Lions will need that to hold up to have a shot at upsetting the Wolverines.

Michigan is averaging 43 points per game. And while that number is bolstered by an especially weak non-conference schedule, no one has been able to corral speedy running back Blake Corum, who already has 735 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

New starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy leads the nation in completion percentage (78.6%), with Corum and the run game opening up plenty of room for receivers on short and intermediate routes.

“It’s always about stopping the quarterbacks best friend which is the run,” Diaz said. “Because if they can run efficiently, they could just drop back and throw the ball and be fine at that. But now all their play-action pass game is available — really everything’s available. They’re hard enough to stop if you only fight the war on one front. But if you got to fight it on multiple fronts, it just gets very, very difficult.

“Now, every team that’s played them this year has said the same thing, and no one’s been able to stop it. So saying it is one thing, and putting it into practice is something entirely different. We’ve had a good week and I think our guys are up to the challenge.”

Homecoming

Four members of that defense are particularly looking forward to this one, hailing from the Detroit area and getting to return home to play the Wolverines.

Twins Kalen and Kobe King will get plenty of snaps at corner and middle linebacker, respectively. Safety Jaylen Reed will also rotate in and feature in Diaz’s “prowler” formation, which utilizes seven defensive backs on obvious passing downs. Linebacker Jamari Buddin has been in a reserve role and is likely to appear on special teams.

“I’m really juiced, man,” said Kalen King, who is getting attention as one of Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated defensive backs. “It means a lot to me because I’m from Michigan. So just the bragging rights, that’s always a thing.

“I’m excited to play every game. This really is nothing different. It’s just like, I’m going back home. That’s really the only difference. But I’m still excited to go out there and battle with my team.”

Sizable problem

As for the Michigan defense, the Wolverines haven’t fallen off despite having two edge rushers drafted in the top two rounds last spring in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

Look no further than the man in the middle. No, seriously. It’s hard to look around 6-foot-3, 337-pound defensive tackle Mazi Smith when he’s in front of you.

But those numbers aren’t the ones to focus on. Consider that a man that big moves as well as players 50 pounds lighter, recording a shuttle time that would have topped all tackles at this year’s NFL Combine.

This summer Smith ranked No. 1 on national reporter Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List,” a title once held by Penn State’s Saquon Barkley.

According to Feldman, Smith has put up 22 reps on the bench press — with 325 pounds on the bar instead of the usual 225.

Michigan strength coach Ben Herbert told Feldman that Smith was the strongest defensive lineman he’d ever seen in 25 years of work.

No surprise that Michigan is right after Penn State in run defense, allowing 81.7 yards per game.

”When you look at what they’re able to do defensively, it starts up front with Mazi Smith, who is a guy we recruited extremely hard,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “Kind of, to me, anchors their defense.”