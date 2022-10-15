ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

‘Never be forgotten’ Fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny honored in her hometown

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRnOk_0iZwZ3Tb00

Fallen Palm Springs Police Officer Lesley Zerebny was honored in her hometown of Hemet on Friday evening.

In honor of her service, a First Responders Memorial wall at Diamond Valley Lake Community Park was dedicated to Zerebny along with 4 firemen and a deputy who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“This wall and all of you being here, gives us the reassurance that she’ll never be forgotten,” said Zerebny's father David Kling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXW3l_0iZwZ3Tb00

Dozens of people, including loved ones, law enforcement, and members of the public came to honor her.

Zerebny and Officer Jose ‘Gil’ Vega’ lost their lives in the line of duty in October 2016 . Six years have now passed since that fateful day.

Kling told News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao he misses her every day. “We think about Lesley every single day. So for Valley-wide to do this for us, and put this memorial wall up, it just means the world to us.”

He told me, it’s now his favorite spot to visit, right down the street from his home. “If I'm going to town for something, I'll just stop by and it's completely quiet. There's no one here. And I can just sit down with my memories of Leslie and think of her. Okay, occasionally. Okay, every time a good cry. And then when we come here on weekends, there's children running around. There's softball and soccer going on. And she would have really appreciated that as well.”

As a former CHP Officer, Kling tells us Zerebny fell in love with public service at a young age. “We saw a COPS episode with the Palm Springs Police Department and I told her I go, I've worked with him many times," he explained, "And I said it's a great department. And she went and applied, got accepted, and was in the academy and could not be any happier with Palm Springs PD.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBGCp_0iZwZ3Tb00

She dedicated her life to helping people, not only as an officer but as a mother and wife. “When she had Cora, that was 100% How she just loved Cora and being a mom and everything else involved with it. And she loves Zach too."

Although her life was taken too soon, her impact on the community will live on forever.

“She died a hero, because she lived as one," said Zerebny's sister Britta Kling.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post ‘Never be forgotten’ Fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny honored in her hometown appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 2

Believersrejoice Rejoice
4d ago

My prayers for the victims family always, may God comfort you through this time. God bless you all and His wings surround you with His comfort in Jesus Name

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

PSPD Crime Prevention Seminar to begin today

The Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) is hosting the first of its two-day seminar on Wednesday to help handle crime in the Palm Springs community. Palm Springs Police are hosting the seminar in hopes members of the community will help with crime issues the city face. The focus will first be in the downtown area, The post PSPD Crime Prevention Seminar to begin today appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP Indio and Galilee Center team up for a food drive Oct. 18 through Dec. 1

The California Highway Patrol - Indio Area is partnering with Galilee Center for a Thanksgiving food drive. The food drive will begin on Tuesday, October 18 and will end on December 1, 2022. You can find the donation boxes at the CHP Indio Area office located at 79650 Varner Road. You can drop off your The post CHP Indio and Galilee Center team up for a food drive Oct. 18 through Dec. 1 appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
newsantaana.com

A mother was found dead at an O.C. hotel

On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: victim’s girlfriend testifies

Testimony resumed Tuesday in the Palm Springs quadruple murder case with the man Jose Larin Garcia's attorneys say committed the murders back on the stand. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. The trial centered around John Olvera Monday The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: victim’s girlfriend testifies appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio crash protest probation of suspect charged

The family of the pregnant 18-year-old killed in a hit-and-run car crash is fighting for justice more than year after her death. More than 30 friends and family gathered outside the courthouse in Indio protesting the probation of the charged suspect. Debbie Nelson was killed in a single-vehicle crash in which the driver fled the scene. She The post Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio crash protest probation of suspect charged appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
Times of San Diego

Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook

Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Progress of Homeless Navigation Center is underway

Architects in charge of the Homeless Navigation Center being built in Palm Springs presented its progress to Palm Springs City Council Monday night. Renderings from the presentation gave a more detailed look at what the center is expected to look like. The Homeless Navigation Center is going to be on McCarthy Road in Northern Palm The post Progress of Homeless Navigation Center is underway appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: man defense says is guilty testifies

In the Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial, Monday the man the defense says is guilty testified. Jose Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. The trial centered around John Olvera Monday - the man the defense argues is responsible The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: man defense says is guilty testifies appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

New Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California will open

A powerful retrospective that spotlights a century of struggles and achievements of Black Inland communities will be unveiled at the opening of the new Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22. “Still I Rise: The Black IE Fight for Justice” is an immersive exhibition of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vandalism on green at Terra Lago golf course is second incident in two months

An estimated $5,000 in damage is being repaired on a green at the golf course at Terra Lago, the head pro and tournament coordinator tells News Channel 3. Brian Hulbert said that Indio Police are investigating after the vandalism was discovered on one of the greens on the property, north course number six, this morning. The post Vandalism on green at Terra Lago golf course is second incident in two months appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Palm Desert

More affordable housing is coming to the Coachella Valley. Palm Villas is a planned 241-unit affordable apartment complex coming to Palm Desert. It will be located on 10 acres of land on the north side of Gerald Ford Drive, just west of Cook Street. The complex will be developed by Palm Communities, which specialized in The post Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A local teacher receives an award from the California Association of Science Education

Claudio Razo earned an award from the California Association of Science Education. The award category was Teacher of the Year for the Upper Elementary division. California Association of Science Education award is also known as the CASE Award. Razo is the only teacher in the Palm Springs Unified School district to receive this year's award. The post A local teacher receives an award from the California Association of Science Education appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County

Approximately 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some voters in western Riverside County, the Registrar of Voters office announced on Monday. Officials with the Registrar said a computer system error mistakenly generated duplicate mailing files for 5,000 voters. The affected voters live in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester. The The post 5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy